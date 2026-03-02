Toborlife AI Announces another Great Robot Giveaway, this time for a R1 Humanoid Robot

Unitree R1 Humanoid Robot

Toborlife AI launches a new Great Robot Giveaway featuring the Unitree R1 Basic Humanoid robot, valued at $8,990.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, the official partner and developer of Unitree Robotics, today announced the fourth round of its highly anticipated Great Robot Giveaway contest. Starting today, participants can enter the Great Robot Giveaway at the Toborlife AI website. The time, the contest features the Unitree R1 Basic humanoid robot, an ultra-lightweight humanoid robot valued at $8,990.

The contest officially begins on March 1, 2026, and will run through June 30, 2026. Following three successful rounds featuring the Unitree Go2 Pro, Toborlife AI is increasing the prize value for its fourth round by introducing the Unitree R1 Basic.

“We often amaze people who see these robots in action, and we regularly give one away to a lucky winner to make even more people aware of them!” said David Schulhof, founder and CEO of Toborlife AI.

The Unitree R1 humanoid robot has sparked significant conversation in the robotics industry for its lightweight structure and agile mobility. Its dynamic capabilities include gymnastics movements such as boxing, kickboxing, and cartwheels, showcasing superior stability and agility.

Key features of the Unitree R1 Basic include:

- Dimensions: Approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds.

- Agility: 24 degrees of freedom (six per leg, two at the waist, and five per arm).

- Vision: Humanoid binocular camera perception sensor.

- Maintenance: Supported smart Over-the-Air (OTA) upgrades.

- Included accessories: Remote control, battery charger, and transport case.

Giveaway Details:

- Entry Period: March 1, 2026, through June 30, 2026.

- The Prize: One Unitree R1 Basic, valued at $8,990.

- Eligibility: Must be a U.S. resident age 18 or older.

- How to Enter: Participants can enter by visiting the Toborlife AI website at https://toborlife.ai/the-great-robot-giveaway/. Following Toborlife AI on a social media platform (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, X, or TikTok) can earn a bonus entry.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As the official partner of Unitree Robotics and the developer of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

