Soundcore Space 2 Over-Ear Headphones Made For Travel Unveiled at MWC Tradeshow in Barcelona

Offers Advanced 4-Stage Noise Cancelling, Up To 70 Hours of Battery Life And Personalized Sound

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ audio brand, today announced the Soundcore Space 2 headphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The Space 2 were designed for travel as well as everyday listening, combining advanced 4-stage noise cancelling capabilities with all-day comfort, clear calls and extended battery life.

The Space 2 features enhanced noise cancelling optimized to help eliminate low-frequency noise, making them ideal to help combat the low rumble during a commercial flight. The advanced 4-stage noise cancelling adjusts automatically for optimal performance on the go, including against the sound of jet engines, the rumble of a bus and noisy office environments.

Additionally, built for long listening sessions, the Space 2 features an ergonomic design with soft memory foam padding to help provide the most comfortable experience throughout the day.

For audio, the Space 2 delivers clear, high-resolution sound powered by double-layer diaphragm drivers. The 40mm drivers combine a silk diaphragm with metal ceramic to produce full, rich bass, clear vocals and crystal-clear highs, no matter the type of music or media.

The Space 2 also includes Smart Wearing Detection, enabling smart play and pause so playback starts and stops seamlessly with the headphones when removed from a user’s head.

For calls, the Space 2 over-ear headphones are equipped with three microphones and AI noise reduction to help improve voice clarity.

The Space 2 were designed for long listening with up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 70 hours with ANC off. For those times when the battery has been drained and a recharge is needed, a five-minute charge provides up to four additional hours of listening time.

Listeners can also personalize sound with HearID, which tests user’s hearing and customizes audio to help address specific frequencies that may be lacking.

The Space 2 will be offered in three colors; Linen White, Jet Black and Seafoam Green and are currently slated to become available on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com beginning on April 21st for $129.99 in the US; for £129.99 in the UK and for €129.99 in Germany and throughout the EU.



About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to providing an immersive audio and video experience with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

