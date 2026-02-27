Ankr Health CEO Ray Rao, MD to Participate as Panelist on Agentic AI Workflows at MedTech Rodeo 2026

Panel will explore how agentic AI workflows are transforming medical front-office operations and helping specialty practices expand patient access

SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ankr Health , a Y Combinator and MedTech Innovator–backed company that has pioneered AI employee solutions for medical practices, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Rao, MD, will participate as a panelist at MedTech Rodeo 2026, taking place March 3-4, 2026 in Houston, TX.Dr. Rao will participate in the panel discussion, “Agentic Workflow: MedTech's Next Productivity Breakthrough” scheduled for March 4, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM CST. Other panelists include Tony Mango of Orlando Health, Darcy Bachert and Chris Kennedy of Prolucid, Robert Hamilton of NeuraSignal, and Nader Fathi of Enlil, Inc.“Healthcare access is increasingly constrained not by clinical capacity, but by front-office operational bottlenecks,” said Ray Rao, MD, CEO of Ankr Health. “AI employees represent a fundamental shift–from software that merely assists staff to a package of capabilities that not only executes complex operational tasks in clinics, but also communicate with patients, doctors and staff on phone, emails, Teams, and EHR inboxes.Across multiple specialties and in clinics nationwide, Ankr’s AI employees have demonstrated ability to:- Independently schedule appointments in multiple EHR systems,- Write phone encounter and clinic visit notes,- Answer 1000+ calls a day without breaks and with exceptional patient satisfaction scores“Ankr customers have generated $25,000+ in net new per-physician revenue while improving margins and patient satisfaction. This is the story that we are excited to share with the distinguished attendees at MedTech Rodeo.”Registration InformationTo attend MedTech Rodeo 2026 and the Agentic Workflow panel, register at:About Ankr HealthAnkr Health is a venture-backed healthcare technology company building one intelligent platform for medical front-office operations. Its flagship platform, VCX, augments medical workforce across various roles (medical assistants, scheduler, triage nurse, receptionist, and scribe). By coordinating decisions and workflows end-to-end, rather than deploying isolated point solutions, Ankr helps specialty practices expand patient access, reduce administrative strain, and operate sustainably amid rising demand and workforce constraints. Ankr Health is backed by Y Combinator and MedTech Innovator.To learn more about Ankr Health and its VCX platform, visit www.ankrhealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn for updates.About MedTech Rodeo 2026MedTech Rodeo is a leading industry event convening healthcare innovators, investors, and executives to discuss emerging technologies, commercialization strategies, and the future of medical technology. The 2026 event will be held March 3-4, 2026, at Armadillo Palace in Houston, Texas.Media Contact:

