Ray Lyon, recognized as the top luxury real estate agent in Santa Monica, serving the Westside. A stunning luxury estate in Brentwood represented by the best listing agent in Santa Monica. High-rise luxury living on the Wilshire Corridor, managed by a premier listing agent in Santa Monica. Top realtor in Santa Monica, Ray Lyon, expanding elite services to Pacific Palisades. Another successful result: Getting the home sold in Santa Monica for record value.

Ray Lyon, voted top luxury real estate agent in Santa Monica, brings his expert listing strategy to Brentwood, Westwood, and Pacific Palisades home sellers.

Being the top realtor Santa Monica residents trust is a privilege. We are excited to bring our 'Best Listing Agent' results to our neighbors in Brentwood and the Palisades.” — Ray Lyon

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Lyon Named Top Luxury Real Estate Agent in Santa Monica; Announces Strategic Expansion and New Construction Initiative Across Westside Los AngelesRay Lyon, founder of Ray Lyon Realty, has been officially recognized as the top luxury real estate agent Santa Monica following a year of record-breaking sales volume and unparalleled client satisfaction. This prestigious designation confirms his status as the premier best listing agent in Santa Monica , a title driven by a proprietary marketing system that consistently delivers results for high-net-worth sellers.As the top-rated Santa Monica Realtor, Ray Lyon is now leveraging his award-winning expertise to support homeowners in the adjacent high-end markets of Brentwood, Westwood, and Pacific Palisades. This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand for a more sophisticated, data-driven approach to getting the home sold in Santa Monica and the surrounding coastal canyons.The real estate landscape of the Westside is currently undergoing a significant shift, with a high premium placed on architectural integrity and modern amenities. As a dedicated listing agent Santa Monica specialist, Ray Lyon has spent years perfecting a "concierge-first" model that treats every property as a unique masterpiece. By utilizing cinematic digital storytelling and hyper-local SEO strategies, the firm ensures that every listing is positioned in front of the most qualified global buyers."Our mission has always been to provide a level of service that matches the prestige of the homes we represent," said Ray Lyon. "Being named the top realtor Santa Monica residents look to for guidance is a responsibility we take seriously. As we expand into the Palisades and Brentwood, we are bringing that same level of transparency, negotiation prowess, and market foresight to a new group of neighbors".A cornerstone of this expansion is the firm’s specialized "New Construction for New Buyers" program. Ray Lyon has become a trusted partner for developers across the Westside, providing the market intelligence needed to design and position modern estates that resonate with today’s affluent buyers. From luxury high-rises on the Wilshire Corridor to coastal estates in the Alphabet Streets, Ray Lyon Realty is the definitive source for elite residential representation.Primary Service Areas and Geographic Coverage:To ensure maximum local relevance for search engines and prospective clients, Ray Lyon Realty focuses on the following key Westside territories:Santa Monica (90401, 90402, 90403, 90404, 90405): Core territory serving Ocean Park, North of Montana, and the Sunset Park neighborhoods.Brentwood (90049): Specialized services for Brentwood Park, Kenter Canyon, and the prestigious Mandeville Canyon estates.Pacific Palisades (90272): Expert representation in The Huntington, The Highlands, and the historic Alphabet Streets.Westwood (90024): Premier listing services for the Wilshire Corridor luxury high-rises and the single-family estates of Little Holmby.As Ray Lyon Realty continues to set new benchmarks for the industry, the firm remains committed to its boutique roots, ensuring every client receives personalized attention. Whether navigating a complex multi-party negotiation or launching a global marketing campaign for a new luxury listing, Ray Lyon remains the Westside's most trusted real estate authority.About Ray Lyon Realty | RealtorRay Lyon Realty is a premier boutique real estate firm based in Santa Monica, California. Specializing in luxury listings and new construction, the firm is led by Ray Lyon, the top luxury real estate agent Santa Monica homeowners rely on for world-class service and market-beating results.Media Contact:Ray Lyon2115 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 993-1065

Just Listed!!! 1185 McClellan Dr, Brentwood, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.