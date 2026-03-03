brightSTAR Communities Announces Acquisition of Five Manufactured Housing Communities

This expansion is about more than scale; it’s about growing brightSTAR with intention, ensuring we deliver lasting value and an exceptional experience for the people who call these communities home.” — Brandon Schilling, brightSTAR President & CEO

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- brightSTAR Communities announced the recent acquisition of five manufactured housing communities, further expanding its portfolio and strengthening its commitment to providing quality, attainable housing across high-potential markets.The newly acquired communities include:• brightSTAR Fostoria East• brightSTAR Ottawa• brightSTAR Leipsic East• brightSTAR Leipsic North• brightSTAR ContinentalThis acquisition reflects brightSTAR Communities’ continued growth strategy and long-term focus on investing where residents can find value, stability, and a place to call home."In evaluating these communities, we recognized far more than a strategic acquisition. We found a perfect alignment with our core values and markets primed for meaningful growth. This expansion is about more than scale; it’s about growing brightSTAR with intention, ensuring we deliver lasting value to our portfolio and an exceptional experience for the people who call these communities home." Said Brandon Schilling, President & CEO.brightSTAR plans to support the newly acquired properties through operational improvements, resident-focused management, and meaningful capital investment to improve curb appeal & enhance the overall community experience.“These five communities represent a meaningful opportunity for us to expand our community impact, invest thoughtfully, and continue delivering the kind of resident experience and long-term value that define our approach,” said Carter Moses, Director of Acquisitions.With the addition of these five communities, brightSTAR continues to build momentum in its portfolio growth while staying focused on the fundamentals that matter most: responsive management, attainable housing options, and long-term community value.For more information, visit www.brightstarcommunities.com About brightSTAR CommunitiesbrightSTAR is an owner and operator of manufactured housing communities focused on providing quality, attainable housing in markets with strong long-term potential. The company is committed to improving the resident experience through thoughtful management, operational excellence, and strategic investment in its communities. By combining disciplined growth with a people-first approach, brightSTAR works to create neighborhoods that are welcoming, well-maintained, and positioned for lasting success.

