Des Moines Capitals Make History, Earn No. 1 Seed, and Head to Nationals — Coach Tony Weil Named Coach of the Year

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a historic year for the Des Moines Capitals After securing the No. 1 seed in the Midwest High School Hockey League, the Capitals have officially become the most winning team in program history — a record-breaking season that now sends them to Nationals in Minnesota this March.Adding to the milestone moment, Head Coach Tony Weil has been named Midwest High School Hockey Coach of the Year, recognizing the leadership and culture that helped fuel this extraordinary run.“This team has shown what belief, discipline, and unity can accomplish,” said Weil. “To represent Iowa on the national stage is an incredible honor.”At Nationals, the Capitals will compete against top high school programs from across the country, proudly carrying the banner for Iowa hockey. For many players, this opportunity represents years of commitment — early mornings, late practices, and unwavering dedication to the sport.The Des Moines Capitals High School Hockey program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing student-athletes on and off the ice — building leaders, teammates, and young men of character.To support the Capitals’ Nationals journey, please contact president@desmoinescapitalsprogram.com or visit www.DSMCAPS.com

