Vesta-Managed Westlake Named ‘Best Minto Community in Customer Satisfaction’ for 2025

Vesta Property Services Receives Minto Top Community Award

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Property Services proudly announces that Westlake, a master-planned community in Palm Beach County managed by Vesta, has been named the “Best Minto Community in Customer Satisfaction” across all Minto properties for 2025.The recognition is based exclusively on customer satisfaction surveys completed by new residents on their first day in the community and again after ten months of living in Westlake and experiencing its amenities and lifestyle programming. Ranking #1 among all Minto communities reflects consistent service excellence throughout the entire resident journey.“This award truly reflects who we are at Vesta,” said Regional President Kyle Nelson. “We lead with accountability, integrity, and respect, not just as words, but as daily actions. Our team is deeply committed to delivering an exceptional experience for residents and to being a trusted partner to Minto. We’re incredibly proud of what the Westlake team has accomplished.”Westlake is a premier master-planned community in Palm Beach County, Florida, developed by Minto Communities and thoughtfully designed to deliver a vibrant, resort-inspired lifestyle. The community features beautifully designed single-family homes, expansive green spaces, and The Westlake Adventure Park, a signature amenity center offering a lagoon-style pool, splash pad, tower slide, fitness center, playgrounds, basketball courts, and event lawn. With a strong focus on connection, recreation, and family-friendly living, Westlake provides residents with an engaging lifestyle supported by high-quality amenities and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere.Westlake’s recognition highlights Vesta’s commitment to delivering premier association and lifestyle management services that enhance community value and elevate the resident experience. Through proactive communication, operational excellence, financial stewardship, and engaging amenity programming, Vesta continues to set the standard for customer satisfaction across Florida’s most dynamic communities.About Vesta Property ServicesVesta Property Services is a leading Florida-based HOA and community association management company serving homeowners associations, condominium associations, master-planned communities, and community development districts throughout the state. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Vesta provides comprehensive management solutions including board governance support, financial management, covenant enforcement, amenity and lifestyle programming, and operational oversight.With a commitment to accountability, transparency, and service excellence, Vesta partners with community boards and developers to protect property values and enhance resident satisfaction.For more information, visit: vestapropertyservices.com About Minto GroupMinto Group is a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes, condominiums, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, and property and investment management. With nearly seven decades of experience and more than 100,000 homes built, Minto creates thriving, sustainable communities across North America. For more information, visit: minto.com

