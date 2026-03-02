Ramsey Family to Spotlight Technological Innovation, Ramsey Connect™, at NTEA Work Truck Week and CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Ramsey Family introduces Ramsey Connect™ at NTEA and CONEXPO 2026, enhancing fleet visibility, uptime, and cost efficiency with American-built systems.

Ramsey Connect is really the umbrella for where our connected products are headed” — Ryan Holland, R&D Manager at Ramsey Industries

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramsey Industries and its family of industrial brands — Auto Crane, Ramsey Winch, and Eskridge — will present advanced connected capabilities, rugged field performance, and American-built engineering at two major industry events this spring: NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis and CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas.

Building on more than 70 years of proven reliability, Ramsey’s portfolio is engineered to deliver uptime, operational insight, and long-term value in demanding work environments. Across both events, the company will highlight how industrial systems are strengthened with intelligent connectivity to support better maintenance planning, fleet visibility, and productivity; reinforcing its commitment to Technological Innovation and performance engineered for demanding applications.

Industrial Connectivity Meets Practical Performance

Today’s fleet professionals and industrial operations teams face multiple challenges including unplanned downtime, limited equipment visibility, and pressure to reduce operating costs. Responding to these needs, Ramsey continues to integrate rugged mechanical systems with connected capabilities that support remote monitoring, actionable data, and improved operational awareness.

At the heart of this evolution is Ramsey Connect™, a next-generation platform designed to bridge durable industrial hardware with meaningful insights for both managers and operators. Ramsey Connect™ serves as the umbrella for the company’s evolving connected ecosystem, capturing intelligence from cranes, vehicle systems, and compatible accessories and making that information accessible through a centralized platform.

By delivering visibility into utilization, load patterns, idle time, and equipment performance, Ramsey Connect™ is engineered to help organizations:

- Maximize uptime and reduce total cost of ownership

- Gain total fleet visibility through remote monitoring

- Support proactive maintenance planning to reduce unplanned service events

- Improve fuel and labor efficiency by understanding actual equipment usage

- Provide intuitive dashboards for both strategic and operational decision-making

• For Managers: Web-based views with historical usage trends and maintenance alerts

• For Operators: Intuitive interfaces with real-time status and clear performance indicators

“Ramsey Connect is really the umbrella for where our connected products are headed,” said Ryan Holland, R&D Manager at Ramsey Industries. “The crane itself has always had intelligence built in, but now we’re pulling that information out — usage, load history, errors, location — and making it accessible to fleet managers anytime. It’s about giving them better visibility across their assets so they can understand utilization, plan maintenance proactively, and make more informed decisions about their equipment.”

American-Built Quality, Engineered for Tough Jobs

The Ramsey family’s solutions are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States, reflecting a legacy of rugged durability and performance backed by a 3-year limited warranty with registration. This extended commitment reinforces confidence in long-term reliability and aligns with the operational priorities of contractors, distributors, fleet professionals, and OEM partners.

Ramsey invites attendees at both industry events to engage with its team, see connected capabilities in action, and learn how advanced systems can help maintain productivity in challenging work environments:

• NTEA Work Truck Week — Booth 1901, Indianapolis, IN

• CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 — Booth S63159, Las Vegas, NV, March 3–7, 2026

Discover how the Ramsey family, Auto Crane, Ramsey Winch, and Eskridge, continues to elevate industrial performance with practical innovation, American-built reliability, and connected system intelligence.

Visit https://autocrane.com/ramseyconnect to learn more about the Ramsey Connect.

