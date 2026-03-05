HERBSOCIAL Brings Back 'March Battle of the Buds' Cannabis Tournament

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HERBSOCIAL is bringing community energy and friendly competition back to Lawrenceville this March with the return of its annual March Battle of the Buds, a month-long in-store tournament running March 9 through April 5.The event features a bracket-style competition where selected flower, vape, and edible products compete head-to-head. Each week, customers determine which products advance by purchasing their favorites.The tournament builds momentum over four weeks: Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final 4, and Championship. The format encourages customers to return weekly to see which products move forward.March Battle of the Buds is designed to create in-store excitement while giving customers a fun and interactive way to explore featured products throughout the month. As an independently operated dispensary, HERBSOCIAL focuses on community involvement, education, and creating experiences that extend beyond traditional retail.Event DetailsHERBSOCIAL616 12th Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439(773) 360-3545Tournament runs March 9 through April 5. Championship winners will be announced April 5.###About HERBSOCIALFounded on the belief that cannabis can bring people together, HERBSOCIAL is a community-focused cannabis dispensary in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Known for its welcoming environment, education-first approach, and commitment to responsible use, HERBSOCIAL strives to be more than a retail destination; it aims to be a trusted community partner where connections are built and shared experiences matter.

