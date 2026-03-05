Submit Release
News Search

There were 364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,153 in the last 365 days.

HERBSOCIAL Brings Back 'March Battle of the Buds' Cannabis Tournament

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HERBSOCIAL is bringing community energy and friendly competition back to Lawrenceville this March with the return of its annual March Battle of the Buds, a month-long in-store tournament running March 9 through April 5.

The event features a bracket-style competition where selected flower, vape, and edible products compete head-to-head. Each week, customers determine which products advance by purchasing their favorites.

The tournament builds momentum over four weeks: Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final 4, and Championship. The format encourages customers to return weekly to see which products move forward.

March Battle of the Buds is designed to create in-store excitement while giving customers a fun and interactive way to explore featured products throughout the month. As an independently operated dispensary, HERBSOCIAL focuses on community involvement, education, and creating experiences that extend beyond traditional retail.

Event Details

HERBSOCIAL
616 12th Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439
(773) 360-3545
herbsocial.com

Tournament runs March 9 through April 5. Championship winners will be announced April 5.

###
About HERBSOCIAL
Founded on the belief that cannabis can bring people together, HERBSOCIAL is a community-focused cannabis dispensary in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Known for its welcoming environment, education-first approach, and commitment to responsible use, HERBSOCIAL strives to be more than a retail destination; it aims to be a trusted community partner where connections are built and shared experiences matter.

Joanna Taylor
Herb Social
+1 618-707-7205
jtaylor@herbsocial.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HERBSOCIAL Brings Back 'March Battle of the Buds' Cannabis Tournament

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.