Juke Audio Launches New Product AudioMate: The End of Long Cable Runs

Introducing the AudioMate

Juke Audio releases AudioMate, a versatile adapter that wirelessly integrates audio devices, (TVs, subwoofers, turntables) with their multi-room amplifiers.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juke Audio, a leader in wireless multi-room audio systems, today announced the launch of AudioMate, a compact wireless transmitter designed to seamlessly integrate local audio sources—such as televisions, turntables, and subwoofers —into a multi-room Juke Audio system.Solving one of the most persistent challenges in distributed audio, the AudioMate allows users to connect devices anywhere in their home or commercial space to their centralized Juke amplifier without needing to run wires from these devices behind the walls to a central location.Until now, integrating a local audio source such as a TV or record player with a centralized whole-home audio system often required either expensive retrofitting or complex wiring back to a media closet or the reliance on a single brand of “smart” products. The AudioMate eliminates these hurdles by connecting locally to sources via HDMI ARC/eARC or RCA and transmitting the audio wirelessly over the local network to any Juke-6, Juke-8, or Juke+ amplifier.Key features of the AudioMate include:HDMI ARC/eARC Integration: Connects directly to televisions (or any digital audio source) to play TV audio through any connected speakers on the Juke amplifier. Looking to incorporate a soundbar too? No problem. The AudioMate also has an HDMI output to pass through audio to any soundbar while simultaneously transmitting audio back to the Juke amplifier creating the ability for a soundbar and architectural speakers to play together.RCA Analog In & Out: Features an RCA input for connecting turntables, CD players, or other legacy audio devices that can be then played out to any speakers on the Juke amplifier. It also has an RCA Output can be used to connect into third party powered subwoofers, amplifiers, or receivers to create additional listening zones that can be grouped together with any of the speaker zones on the Juke amplifier.Versatility: Small enough to be tucked behind a TV or confined space, the AudioMate offers users the flexibility to incorporate audio devices in any area without the typical hassle of needing to run long cabling or being forced into specific models of products that only work as part of larger proprietary systems.Low-Latency: Network connectivity via Ethernet or Wi-Fi that mitigates audio lag, ensuring that dialogue and sound effects stay perfectly synchronized with the video on your TV screen—no "lip-sync" issues.“Since the beginning, our goal at Juke Audio has been to create a multi-room audio system that is uniquely simple not only to use, but also to install. And the introduction of this new product is another large leap forward in this pursuit,” said Colton Forth, President of Juke Audio. “While we’ve always given our customers the ability to seamlessly stream music with our unique multi-source Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect functionality, the introduction of the AudioMate now gives users the flexibility to tie in all of their everyday audio sources in any room or area easily. Our team invested significant time and effort developing this one of a kind product and we could not be more pleased to finally bring it to market.”The AudioMate is available now for $249 on the Juke Audio website and through authorized dealers. It is fully compatible with existing Juke audio systems via a simple over-the-air firmware update.About Juke Audio: Founded in 2019 and based in Manhattan Beach, California, Juke Audio manufactures innovative, US-made multi-room audio amplifiers. Juke’s technology simplifies architectural audio by combining amplification, zoning, and wireless streaming into a single, affordable hardware solution. For more information, visit www.jukeaudio.com

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