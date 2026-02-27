MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Recognizes State-Level Nominees for National 2026 RISE Award

Educational technician Elizabeth Loiko and custodian Larry Plourde are Maine’s 2026 RISE Award recipients.

AUGUSTA and CARIBOU, Maine—The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to honor the two outstanding school employees who were nominated for the 2026 National RISE (Recognizing Inspiring School Employees) Award: Elizabeth Loiko, an educational technician at Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School in Augusta, and Larry Plourde, a long-time custodian at Caribou High School.

The RISE Award was created by Congress in 2019 and is overseen by the U.S. Department of Education. This prestigious national award honors the often-unsung heroes in the education workforce who provide exemplary service behind the scenes, helping to foster safe, supportive, and effective pre-K through grade 12 schools. This includes school employees who provide a range of services, including, but not limited to, administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, health and student services, and technical services.

Annually, the Maine DOE, in coordination with the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills, selects two state-level honorees from a pool of dozens of nominations in Maine for the RISE Award.

“As the daughter of a longtime teacher, I understand the lasting impact that school employees have on their students, schools, and communities,” said Governor Mills. “Congratulations to Larry and Liz for receiving this well-deserved honor. Thank you for everything you do for Maine children and families each day.”

“The Maine Department of Education is privileged to honor and recognize two of the thousands of individuals across our state whose unwavering dedication to their schools ensures that children have access to safe and successful learning environments,” said Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “Without their commitment spanning the health, safety, nutritional, and academic needs of students, our schools and communities would falter. Thank you for everything that you do for the students, school staff, and families of Maine.”

Elizabeth (Liz) Loiko

Liz Loiko is originally from Gorham. She moved to Augusta in 2013 and began working at Hall-Dale Elementary School in Hallowell, where she says she gained a strong foundation in elementary education, including special education. In the fall of 2017, Loiko joined Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School as an educational technician based in kindergarten.

Those who nominated Liz said she continuously goes above and beyond to get to know her students, ensuring that their academic, behavioral, and emotional needs are met to help them succeed in the classroom and want to come to school. Nominators shared that Liz serves as a role model for other school staff through her care and creativity and demonstrates how essential educational technicians are to the success of Maine’s schools.

At the RISE Award announcement at Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School on Thursday, February 26, 2026, staff surprised Liz with a slideshow of pictures from her time at the school, as well as pre-recorded video messages from students and colleagues. Some students also shared their messages of thanks with Liz in front of the all-school assembly.

“Receiving this award is deeply meaningful to me, as it reflects appreciation for the vital work educational technicians do every day,” Loiko said. “I am truly grateful for the ongoing support of my colleagues and team, whose collaboration and encouragement make this work possible. Being recognized affirms the importance of the role ed techs play in supporting students in both general and special education settings and reinforces my commitment to serving students with care, dedication, and professionalism.”

Larry Plourde

Larry Plourde has worked in RSU 39 (Caribou and Stockholm) since 1998. Throughout his 27-year career, he has served as a custodian and bus driver—first, at the former Teague Park Elementary School and then at Caribou High School for the past 18 years.

Those who nominated Larry said he is a “jack of all trades” who makes Caribou High School feel like a true community and serves not only as a caretaker of the building but as a caretaker of people. Nominators shared that through small and thoughtful gestures, such as helping a teacher carry supplies, fixing broken items at the school before anyone else notices, or helping students pay for lunch, Larry has created a joyful and positive environment and is admired by staff and students alike.

At the RISE Award announcement at Caribou High School on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, students surprised Larry with a large glass jar overflowing with carved wooden hearts to represent that he is the “heart” of their school. On each of the hearts, students offered handwritten notes of appreciation and love for Larry.

“With more than 25 years of dedicated service, Larry consistently goes above and beyond to ensure our building is safe, welcoming, and ready for learning each day,” Caribou High School Principal Jamie Selfridge said. “His hard work and pride in his job make him a true RISE leader in every sense.”