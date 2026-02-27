Maryland’s 2026 Muskrat Trapping Season Extended in Select Maryland Counties Due to Winter Weather Setbacks

February 27, 2026

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has added a one-week extension to the 2026 muskrat trapping season in all counties except Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard and Washington. The revised season will now close March 22 to make up for unfavorable weather conditions in January and February, including extensive ice coverage, that impacted trapping in parts of the state.

State law grants the department the authority to extend the muskrat trapping season for up to seven days in the event weather has severely impacted trapping opportunities, which can cause economic loss. The department did not extend the trapping season statewide since some county seasons started earlier. No other hunting or trapping seasons have been extended.

Trappers and hunters are reminded that a Furbearer Permit is required for individuals that chase, hunt, trap or otherwise pursue furbearers. Those that wish to trap furbearers and did not possess a permit or certificate of trapper education before Aug. 1, 2007, must also complete mandatory trapper education requirements. Additional information about hunting and trapping can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.