First Years University of Illinois Daycare & Preschool Invites Families to Community Open House in Park Forest

Community event highlights early learning programs, safety practices, and kindergarten readiness for children from infancy through preschool.

PARK FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare announced that it will host a Community Open House for families interested in learning more about its early childhood education programs, safety practices, and approach to kindergarten readiness. The event is designed to welcome parents and caregivers seeking daycare and preschool options for children from infancy through age five and to provide an opportunity to experience the center’s learning environment firsthand.

The Community Open House will allow families to tour classrooms, meet educators, and ask questions about daily routines, curriculum, and program structure. The event is intended to help parents make informed childcare decisions by offering a clear, transparent look at how early learning is supported across each developmental stage.

Located in Park Forest, Illinois, First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare is a licensed early childhood center providing full-day care Monday through Friday. The center serves families throughout Park Forest and neighboring South Suburban communities, including Homewood, Olympia Fields, Matteson, Richton Park, Flossmoor, Chicago Heights, and surrounding areas across Cook and Will counties.

First Years University is built on the belief that the first years of life play a critical role in shaping confidence, curiosity, and long-term learning outcomes. Its programs are designed to support children socially, emotionally, cognitively, and physically while providing families with a consistent and reliable early education partner.

During the open house, families will be introduced to the center’s four core daycare and preschool programs: Infant Care (6 weeks to 15 months), Toddler Daycare (15 months to 2 years), Two-Year-Old Daycare, and Preschool (ages 3 to 5). Each program is aligned with children’s developmental needs and structured to prepare them for the next stage of learning.

The Infant Program focuses on trust, individualized routines, and emotional security. Infant classrooms are designed to be calm and nurturing, with caregivers following personalized schedules for feeding, sleeping, and comfort. Teachers emphasize one-on-one interaction, responsive caregiving, and gentle sensory experiences such as singing, reading, and supervised movement. These early experiences support physical development, early communication, and social-emotional growth during a foundational stage of development.

As children transition into the Toddler Daycare Program, learning becomes more active and exploratory. Toddler classrooms encourage safe movement, hands-on discovery, and language development through play. Daily activities include music, sensory exploration, story time, and guided play that introduces early learning concepts in developmentally appropriate ways. Teachers support early social interactions, help toddlers navigate separation anxiety, and establish consistent routines that promote confidence and independence.

The Two-Year-Old Daycare Program supports children during a period of rapid growth marked by expanding language skills, increasing independence, and developing emotional awareness. Two-year-old classrooms provide playful structure and consistency while allowing children to explore, make choices, and practice self-help skills. Activities include sensory play, music and movement, early language development, and fine motor experiences such as sorting, stacking, and art. Teachers offer gentle guidance to help children learn patience, cooperation, and emotional expression.

Potty training support is introduced in the two-year-old program when children are developmentally ready. The center works closely with families to maintain consistency between home and daycare using a respectful, child-led approach. This collaboration helps children build confidence and develop new skills at their own pace.

The Preschool Program at First Years University serves children ages three to five and focuses on kindergarten readiness through a balanced approach to early education. Preschool classrooms introduce early literacy, math, science, and problem-solving concepts using hands-on learning and structured routines. Children engage in activities such as letter and sound recognition, counting, early writing, creative expression, and group learning experiences that encourage communication and collaboration.

Social and emotional development is a key component of the preschool curriculum. Teachers help children practice cooperation, listening skills, empathy, and conflict resolution while encouraging independence and responsibility. Preschoolers learn to manage personal belongings, follow multi-step directions, and transition confidently between activities, helping prepare them for the expectations of kindergarten.

Safety and consistency are central to all programs at First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare. Classrooms are designed to be secure, clean, and developmentally appropriate, and the center follows state licensing standards related to supervision, health, and safety. During the open house, families are encouraged to ask questions about safety protocols, classroom design, and daily procedures.

The center’s educators play a central role in supporting early learning outcomes. Teachers are trained in early childhood development, and many hold college degrees and bring professional experience working in licensed daycare and preschool environments. The teaching team emphasizes clear communication with families and provides regular updates to help parents stay informed about their child’s growth and daily experiences.

One distinguishing feature of First Years University is its connected learning pathway. Because infant, toddler, two-year-old, and preschool programs are housed within one center, children benefit from familiarity, consistent expectations, and ongoing relationships with caregivers. This continuity helps ease transitions between age groups and supports emotional security as children grow.

The Community Open House is open to families currently seeking daycare or preschool options, as well as those planning ahead for future enrollment. Expecting parents and families new to the Park Forest area are encouraged to attend. The event reflects the center’s commitment to community engagement, family partnership, and early education transparency.

Additional information about the Community Open House, tours, and enrollment is available by contacting First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare directly.

About First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare

First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare is a licensed early childhood education center located in Park Forest, Illinois. The center provides full-day daycare and preschool programs for children from six weeks through age five, including infant care, toddler daycare, two-year-old daycare, and preschool education. The school is committed to supporting early learning, confidence, and kindergarten readiness through developmentally appropriate education and strong family partnerships.

First Years University of Illinois Preschool & Daycare

94 S. Orchard Drive

Park Forest, IL 60466

