Island Flavors Arrive in North County as Ono Hawaiian BBQ Opens in Escondido

Grand opening celebration on February 27 to include ribbon cutting, performances and all-day BOGO offer to celebrate the restaurant’s 1st San Diego Co. location

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ is officially opening its first San Diego County location with a new restaurant in Escondido, marking the family-owned brand’s long-anticipated debut in the San Diego market. The new location will be hosting its Grand Opening Luau on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Located at 555 West Mission Avenue, on the corner of Quince Street and West Mission Avenue, the new restaurant features a convenient drive-thru and brings North County residents Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s signature Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and freshly grilled-to-order favorites.The Escondido restaurant is the first of five locations planned for San Diego County, underscoring the brand’s long-term investment in the region. Founded in 2002, the brand has steadily grown throughout California and Arizona and continues to bring its island-inspired comfort food and “Aloha” spirit to new communities. The San Diego County expansion reflects the company’s continued growth strategy and increasing demand for Hawaiian-style cuisine.“San Diego has been on our wish list for years, and opening in Escondido is just the beginning,” explained Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. “We’re beyond excited to finally open our doors in Escondido and share the flavors, energy and Aloha spirit that make Ono special.”To celebrate the grand opening, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with live Hawaiian dancer performances, a photo booth experience, and raffles for a chance to win $100 promotional gift cards and a year of Ono. Guests visiting the Escondido location on opening day can also enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer available all day, exclusively at this location.Ono Hawaiian BBQ is known for its commitment to quality ingredients and scratch-made preparation. Each restaurant prepares its dishes fresh daily and grills items to order. Popular menu offerings include BBQ Chicken, Chicken Katsu, Kalbi Short Ribs and Island Fire Chicken, each served with rice and macaroni salad.To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ's new locations, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com or follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for updates.About Ono Hawaiian BBQFounded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With 120 locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com.

