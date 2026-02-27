Reframing India’s AI Future: Insights from Ambica Rajagopal on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Ambica Rajgopalan, Chief AI & Data Officer at Michelin with Sanjay Puri, President, CAIO Connect

Ambica Rajagopal shares on the CAIO Connect Podcast that India must shift its mindset, invest in research, & build human-centric AI for meaningful local impact

The AI story is far from over. Investing in deep tech and research is not optional — it’s essential. ” — Ambica Rajagopal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast hosted by Sanjay Puri , Chief AI & Data Officer at Michelin, Ambica Rajagopal shared her perspective on leadership, India’s AI potential, and the responsibility enterprises carry in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.Recently recognized among the Top 100 Leaders in AI, Ambica Rajagopal described the honor as a genuine surprise. But beyond the accolade, what stood out was what it represented: India’s growing presence in global AI conversations, women stepping into influential tech leadership roles, and her representing Michelin on a prestigious global platform. For her, recognition isn’t about prestige — it’s about responsibility.A Leader Focused on the JourneyWhen asked whether the recognition adds pressure to her future goals, Ambica Rajagopal offered a refreshing perspective. She describes herself as a “journey person” rather than a “goal person.” Instead of rigid milestones, she focuses on evolution — of AI within her organization, of her team, and of herself.This mindset feels especially relevant in AI, where change is constant and linear planning rarely works. It’s less about chasing fixed outcomes and more about continuously adapting, learning, and building responsibly.The Crucial Decision India Must MakeOne of the most powerful moments in the conversation with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast came when Ambica spoke about India’s AI future over the next three years.Her view? The most critical shift India needs is not technological — it’s psychological.India must recognize its own strength: its talent, its intellectual capital, its energy, and its entrepreneurial drive. For too long, the country has positioned itself primarily as a global service provider. In AI, Ambica Rajagopal argues, it’s time to reframe that narrative — not just serving the world with AI, but serving India with AI.That means building AI solutions for domestic challenges, empowering local industries, and investing in indigenous innovation with confidence.Who Should Lead the AI Evolution?Interestingly, Rajagopal doesn’t see AI leadership as belonging to any single sector. However, she emphasizes that enterprises — especially large multinational organizations — currently play an outsized role.In a historically unique shift, enterprises today often understand AI’s practical implementation more deeply than governments or research institutions. With that sophistication comes responsibility.For companies, this means being thoughtful, ethical, and above all, human-centric in deploying AI systems. Scale without responsibility, she suggests, "would be a missed opportunity."Two Messages for AI Leaders EverywhereIf given two minutes with every leader at an AI summit, Ambica would focus on two priorities.First: invest in research and deep tech. The AI story is far from over. Continued investment in foundational research and diverse perspectives will determine how inclusive and powerful future models become.Second: prioritize human-centric AI. AI should augment human lives and experiences, not diminish them. The goal is enhancement — improving decision-making, creativity, and productivity — while keeping human values at the core.India’s Moment in AIThe conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast ultimately underscores a larger theme: India stands at a defining moment in AI.The country has the talent. It has the ambition. What it needs now is belief — and a commitment to build not just for global validation, but for meaningful local impact.As Ambica Rajagopal’s insights make clear, the future of AI won’t just be shaped by technology. It will be shaped by mindset, leadership, and the courage to build responsibly.

