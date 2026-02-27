Search and Rescue license plate auction raises nearly $34,000 for Wyoming missions

STATEWIDE – Generous Wyoming donors raised $33,784 through the recent auction of 12 Search and Rescue specialty license plates, providing direct support to volunteer search and rescue teams across the state.

The auction, hosted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, generated critical funding for the Search and Rescue account administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. Those funds help equip and support local teams who respond to more than 300 missions each year across Wyoming’s vast and often unforgiving terrain.

Plate 307 proved to be the most sought-after, drawing $5,700 in bids before the auction closed.

“WYDOT is proud to have helped facilitate this fundraiser for these potentially life-saving operations,” said WYDOT Deputy Director Taylor Rossetti.

Every Search and Rescue specialty plate contributes to ongoing operations. The required $180 initial fee includes $150 deposited directly into the Search and Rescue account, with the remaining $30 retained by WYDOT for plate production. Annual renewal fees of $50 also support the Search and Rescue account.

To learn more or download a plate application, visit WYDOT’s website.