BC Condo Owners to Face Costly Levies while Ontario Pays Now: New Data Reveals Canada’s Condo Funding Divide: OctoAI

OctoAI's 2026 Canadian Condo Review

Ontario owners pay more upfront to protect their buildings, while over 100,000 BC condo owners expected to face special levies averaging $8,000 per unit in 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OctoAI, Canada’s leader in condominium intelligence, today released its 2026 Canadian Condo Review , a comprehensive analysis of over 10,000 condo corporations across the country. “We like to think of condo data as the financial vital signs of a building, and right now, some regions are looking a little pale," says Thomas Beattie, CEO of OctoAI. "Our latest review shows that while nobody likes paying higher monthly fees, the alternative is much worse."Key Findings for 2026• The Ontario Premium: Ontario condo budgets are nearly 40% higher per unit than those in BC and Alberta. This isn't just inflation; it’s preparation. Ontario owners contribute 2-3x more to their reserve funds annually than Alberta and BC respectively, resulting in an average reserve balance of ~$10,000 per unit, compared to just ~$4,000 in BC.• BC’s "Special Levy" Tsunami: The low strata-fee culture in BC has a price tag. OctoAI data projects that in 2026, over 100,000 BC owners may receive a special levy averaging more than $8,000 per unit.• The Funding Gap: More than ¾ of BC strata corporations are considered "poorly funded" (less than 80% funded including future expected contributions), with over half sitting in "critical" territory with under 50% of future capital requirements funded.• Insurance Reality Check: BC continues to pay the highest insurance premiums in the country. One factor is earthquake risk, but premiums in BC are averaged ~$1,250 per unit in 2025, compared to just ~$425 in Ontario.• The Disclosure "Black Hole": In a surprising twist for a heavily regulated market, Ontario remains the only major jurisdiction where meeting minutes and full reserve fund studies are not required in standard disclosure packages (Status Certificates).• Education is a continuing theme, with BCREA advocating for mandatory education in BC similar to what is required in Ontario. Despite regional considerations, better-informed decision makers lead to better outcomes for all owners.The "Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later" DilemmaThe report highlights a critical cultural difference in how provinces manage aging infrastructure."In Ontario, the regulations force owners to contribute to replacement of shared assets as their useful life is enjoyed; you pay higher fees today to replace the roof tomorrow," Beattie adds. "In BC, we’ve historically been allowed to skip proactive savings and pass the buck to the next guy, but beyond that not being right, the bills are coming due. With new depreciation report requirements coming into effect for Metro Vancouver and other regions by July 2026, and the rest of the province by July 2027, many buildings are about to get an unwelcome reality check."A Note for Real Estate ProfessionalsFor Realtors and industry pros, the 2026 Condo Review serves as a reminder that the "cheapest" condo fee is often a red flag, and that what you don’t see might impact your clients.• Buyers in BC need to budget for near-term special levies, not just mortgage payments.• Buyers in Ontario need to dig deeper than the Status Certificate to find the actual history and issues affecting condo corporations, given the lack of mandatory disclosure of meeting minutes and engineering reports.Get The Full ReportThe report is available for download at www.octoai.com About OctoAIOctoAI is a condo intelligence company based in Vancouver, BC, that uses data to help people make smarter decisions about community living. Through our consumer brand, Eli Report , we review thousands of strata and condo documents to turn complex information into clear, actionable insights. If you are on a condo board, strata council, or manage condo properties, an Annual Benchmark Report will provide you with valuable context as well as potential savings opportunities.

