Melissa Solla, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Market Leader for SilverRide in Las Vegas & Phoenix

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transportation Operations and Customer Experience Expert Shaping Safe, Dignified, and People‑Centered Mobility Solutions Across Growing CommunitiesMelissa Solla is an accomplished transportation operations and customer experience leader, currently serving as the Market Leader for SilverRide across Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona. With nearly a decade of experience in transit management, customer service leadership, regulatory compliance, and workforce development, Melissa has built a reputation for creating safe, efficient, and people-centered mobility environments. She is known for her ability to strengthen teams, elevate service quality, and lead with empathy—skills grounded in her bilingual communication abilities, union and non-union negotiation expertise, and deep commitment to community engagement.Melissa holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix, graduating with a 3.9 GPA. Prior to joining SilverRide, she held progressive leadership roles with Keolis North America, where she managed large driver teams, improved employee engagement metrics, and delivered impactful training programs focused on safety, mental health, and customer service. Her career also includes experience as a Customer Service Manager, where she led investigations, ensured compliance with regulatory standards, and implemented systems that strengthened client relationships and operational outcomes. Melissa’s work consistently bridges performance excellence with compassion, making her a highly trusted leader in both public and private transportation networks.Melissa attributes her professional success to being deeply self-motivated, maintaining a strong work ethic, and always finding a way to solve challenges, while also recognizing the value of a supportive network she can rely on when needed. She emphasizes that leading by example is central to her approach, noting that actions set the standard long before words. This philosophy has guided her interactions, decision-making, and mentorship throughout her career.For young women entering the transportation and mobility industry, Melissa encourages mentorship. She advises providing guidance, sharing knowledge, and supporting those eager to learn and grow, emphasizing that helping others strengthens both individuals and the broader professional community.Melissa identifies one of the greatest opportunities in her field as the ability to serve a growing community. She is passionate about providing a platform that offers door-to-door, low-cost rides delivered with dignity and care, enhancing accessibility and independence for the people she serves. Her work demonstrates a balance of operational excellence and human-centered leadership, ensuring mobility solutions are both safe and compassionate.The values that guide Melissa in her professional and personal life include commitment, loyalty, honesty, and accountability. She credits these principles to the mentors, colleagues, and supporters who have invested in her growth. Outside of work, Melissa actively mentors and contributes to community organizations such as WTS of Southern Nevada. She also finds joy and balance in her life with her spouse, their dog, and through activities such as watching movies, exercising through gym sessions or Pilates, and traveling.Grounded, service-driven, and passionate about empowering teams, Melissa Solla continues to shape transportation operations where safety, dignity, and care are at the forefront, setting the standard for excellence in the industry.Learn More about Melissa Solla:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/melissa-solla Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

