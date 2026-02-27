Headaches: Why You Have Them, What You Can Do About Them Brings Decades Of Neurological Expertise To Listeners Worldwide

Headaches: Why You Have Them, What You Can Do About Them

A science based guide to migraine, tension headache, facial pain, triggers, treatments, and long term relief strategies from a leading neurologist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the unabridged Audible audiobook Headaches: Why You Have Them, What You Can Do About Them, Egilius L. H. Spierings, MD, PhD, offers listeners a comprehensive and authoritative exploration of headache disorders grounded in decades of clinical experience and scientific research. Narrated by Adam Carpenter and published by Audiobook Network, this highly rated release provides clear, evidence based insight into why headaches occur and what individuals can do about them.

Dr. Spierings is a pharmacologist, neurologist, headache and face pain specialist, and clinical trialist whose career spans academia, research, and patient care. Born in Helmond, the Netherlands, in 1953, he completed his medical education at Erasmus University Faculty of Medicine in Rotterdam, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in medical sciences, a medical doctor degree, and a doctor of philosophy degree in experimental pharmacology. His postgraduate training included neurology and neurosurgery at University Hospital Dijkzigt, now Erasmus Medical Center, psychiatry at Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis in Delft, and specialized headache management at the Headache Research Foundation at Faulkner Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

In Headaches: Why You Have Them, What You Can Do About Them, Dr. Spierings translates complex neurological science into accessible explanations for patients and general listeners alike. The audiobook examines different headache disorders, including migraine and facial pain syndromes, and clarifies biological mechanisms that can contribute to recurring pain. Drawing on extensive experience in clinical trials and pharmacology, he outlines practical approaches to diagnosis, treatment options, and long term management, empowering listeners to make more informed decisions and to communicate more effectively with healthcare providers.

Until his retirement from academia in 2018, Dr. Spierings served as a clinical professor of neurology and craniofacial pain at Tufts University Schools of Medicine and Dental Medicine. He also held an appointment as associate clinical professor of neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Today, he continues his work as medical director of the Greater Boston Headache Center and MedVadis Research at Boston Advanced Medicine in Waltham, Massachusetts, where he remains engaged in advancing headache research and patient focused care.

Headaches: Why You Have Them, What You Can Do About Them reflects Dr. Spierings’ lifelong commitment to bridging research and real world care. By equipping listeners with knowledge and practical guidance, he aims to reduce suffering and improve quality of life for those affected by headache disorders.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/027qjqUa

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.