Equality Now announces new board members to advance legal equality for women and girls

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equality Now , a global human rights organization working to achieve legal equality for women and girls, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors , strengthening its leadership in advancing legal rights and access to justice for all women and girls around the world.The new board members bring substantial experience and exert insight across women’s rights advocacy, philanthropy, law, finance, technology and social impact, reflecting Equality Now’s commitment to principled, diverse and globally informed leadership. Spanning the US, Africa, and UK boards, the appointments reinforce the organization’s international governance and worldwide reach.S. Mona Sinha, Equality Now’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to welcome five new members to Equality Now’s three boards: Laura Urdapilleta and Ingrid von Ahn to the US Board; Henrietta Bankole-Olusina and Dr. Musimbi Kanyoro to the Africa Board; Dr. Michelle Harrison to the UK Board.”“This is an extraordinary group of leaders, whose collective expertise, global perspective, and deep commitment to justice will strengthen Equality Now’s impact and help drive the next chapter of legal equality for women and girls.”EQUALITY NOW’S US BOARDIngrid von Ahn joins Equality Now’s US Board with an impressive background in law, philanthropy and survivor-centered advocacy. A former prosecutor and co-founder and Executive Director of the ILVA Foundation, she supports work to counter gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and systemic inequality. Ingrid works across international networks of advocates, legal experts and funders, focusing on accountability, cross-sector collaboration and long-term systemic reform.Laura Urdapilleta has an accomplished career incorporating behavioral economics, management consulting and nonprofit leadership. She has worked across global organizations and founded education initiatives aimed at expanding access to opportunity for underserved communities. Her experience includes advancing violence prevention, child protection and evidence-based approaches to complex social challenges.EQUALITY NOW’S AFRICA BOARDHenrietta Bankole-Olusina joins Equality Now’s Africa Board, bringing wide-ranging expertise in economic development, financial inclusion and philanthropy. As Vice President, Africa at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, she works with donors and institutions to advance equitable development through strategic grantmaking and social investing. Her background includes leadership across consulting, financial services and advisory roles focused on strengthening inclusive systems and institutions across the African continent.Dr. Musimbi Kanyoro brings decades of experience leading global feminist and philanthropic organisations. A former President and CEO of Global Fund for Women, she led a period of strategic growth, strengthened global partnerships and expanded the organisation’s influence in international policy spaces. Her leadership spans senior roles across international institutions and UN-related processes. Dr. Kanyoro’s work has traversed continents, empowering feminist movements, championing inclusive leadership and promoting reproductive justice and gender equality at the highest levels.EQUALITY NOW’S UK BOARDDr. Michelle Harrison joins Equality Now’s UK Board, bringing expertise in public policy, social change and geopolitics. President and founding CEO of Verian Group, she advises leaders in government, corporations and civil society on building and delivering effective public policy. A lifelong advocate for gender equality, she is co-founder of The Reykjavik Index for Leadership and serves on the Advisory Board of the Reykjavik Global Forum.ADVANCING LEGAL EQUALITY AND ENDING DISCRIMINATION AGAINST WOMEN AND GIRLS WORLDWIDESince its inception in 1992, Equality Now has played a role in reforming 130 discriminatory laws globally, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of women and girls, their communities and nations, both now and for generations to come.Working with partners at national, regional and global levels, Equality Now draws on deep legal expertise and a diverse range of social, political and cultural perspectives to continue to lead the way in steering, shaping and driving the change needed to achieve enduring gender equality, to the benefit of all.Together, these appointments further enhance Equality Now’s Board of Directors, providing additional deep expertise, global perspective, and a shared commitment to advancing justice, ending gender discrimination, and strengthening legal protections for all women and girls around the world.

