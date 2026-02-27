Texas State Historical Association Announces 2026 Award and Fellowship Recipients

TSHA Announces 2026 Award and Fellowship Recipients Honoring Excellence in Texas History Research, Education, and Literature.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA )—the state’s oldest learned society—proudly recognizes the recipients of its 2026 awards and fellowships. These honors celebrate exceptional contributions to the field of Texas history through groundbreaking research, innovative education, and scholarly excellence.Mary Jon and J.P. Bryan Leadership in Education Award:• K-12 Level: Nichole Ritchie• College Level: Deborah M. Liles, PhDJohn W. Crain Texas History Education Award:• Adalberto Guerrero, El Paso ISDKate Broocks Bates Award for Historical Research:• Jim Burnett – Saltgrass Prairie Saga: A German American Family in Texas (Texas A&M University Press)Mary M. Hughes Research Fellowship in Texas History:• Vincent A. Lazaro – Segregation Without Statute: Mexican American Educational Access in Early-Twentieth-Century San AntonioLarry McNeill Research Fellowship in Texas Legal History:• Jody Edward Ginn – The Legal History Surrounding the Sherman Race Riot/Lynching of George HughesJohn H. Jenkins Research Fellowship in Texas History:• Caroline Wood Newhall – In Revenge for Stealing Freedom: Enslaved People’s Warfare in North AmericaCecilia Steinfeldt Fellowship for Research in the Arts and Material Culture:• Joshua Yudkin – Seeds of ServiceLawrence T. Jones III Research Fellowship in Civil War Texas History:• Vincent A. Lazaro – The Civil War, Reconstruction, and the Birth of Public Education in Texas: State Formation and the Foundations of San Antonio’s First High SchoolCatarino and Evangelina Hernández Research Fellowship in Latino History:• Eliza Kravitz – What the Lens Conceals: Bracero Ambitions and Controversy in Post-Revolutionary MexicoRon Tyler Award for Best Illustrated Book on Texas History and Culture:• James Harkins, Mark Lambert, Dr. Brian Stauffer, Patrick Walsh – Texas Takes Shape: A History in Maps From the General Land Office (University of Texas Press)Coral Horton Tullis Memorial Prize for Best Book on Texas History:• Sarah K. M. Rodríguez – One National Family: Texas, Mexico and the Making of the Modern United States, 1820–1867 (Johns Hopkins University Press)Liz Carpenter Award for Best Book on the History of Women:• Mary Ellen Curtin – She Changed the Nation: Barbara Jordan’s Life and Legacy in Black Politics (University of Pennsylvania Press)Randolph B. “Mike” Campbell Award:• 1st Place: Paul M. Lucko – Capital Punishment in Texas• 2nd Place: Frank Jackson – The Alamo (1960)H. Bailey Carroll Award for Best Article in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly:• David Huenlich – The German Lives of Black Texans: Language and Interethnic RelationsAl Lowman Memorial Prize:• Jeff Roche – The Conservative Frontier: Texas and the Origins of the New Right (University of Texas Press)Gail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History Anthology:• Bruce A. Glasrud and Harold J. Weiss, Jr. – Tracking the Texas Ranger Historians (University of North Texas Press)Lynna Kay Shuffield Memorial Award in Texas Jewish History:• Jilllian Glantz – Remember My Soul• Barbara Rosenthal – Grit & Grace: How Jewish Women Built a Better TexasKay Bailey Hutchison Award for Women’s Achievements in Texas History:• Linda Sioux Henley2026 TSHA Fellowship Inductions:• Mary Margaret McAllen, PhD• Anne J. Bailey, PhDThe recipients will be formally recognized at the TSHA 130th Annual Meeting in Irving, Texas, March 4–7, 2026. For more information about TSHA awards and fellowships, please visit tshaonline.org/awards # # #About the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA): Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization on March 2, 1897, TSHA is the state's oldest learned society. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs. For more information, please visit https://tshaonline.org

