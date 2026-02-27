U.S. and NC Flags to Remain at Half-Staff Honoring Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and NC Master Trooper Stien Davis Jr.

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain at half-staff through sunset Saturday, March 7 in honor of Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and Robeson County Master Trooper Stien Davis Jr, who died in the line of duty on Sunday.

Master Trooper Davis, Jr. was assigned to Troop B, District 7 in Robeson County and is a graduate of the 141st Basic Patrol School. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 4 in Lumberton, NC.

“I am ordering all US and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered out of respect for Master Trooper Stien Davis Jr.'s service," said Governor Josh Stein. "My heart goes out to his family, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the entire law enforcement community mourning the loss of a son, a father, a friend, and a colleague. Trooper Davis had served with the Highway Patrol for a decade. He loved his job, and, more than that, he loved his family. May his memory be a blessing.”

Services celebrating the life of Rev. Jackson have been extended to Saturday, March 7, when a private homecoming service will be held in Chicago, Illinois at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

"Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson found a home at North Carolina A&T, where he launched his prolific career working to change this country for the better," said Governor Josh Stein. "To honor his life, let us continue his work for justice and equality. May his memory be a blessing."

# # #

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.