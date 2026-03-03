Palmaïa – The House of AïA Joins The Leading Hotels of the World

Palmaïa – The House of AïA is a groundbreaking wellness resort on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, on the Caribbean Sea surrounded by 988 acres of mystical Mayan Jungle. Palmaïa is now a member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), joining a global collection of independent properties celebrated for exceptional quality, individuality, and excellence in hospitality. Palmaïa’s has continuously been recognized for its intentional approach to luxury wellness, blending transformative experiences, sustainability, and elevated hospitality.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmaïa – The House of AïA, the immersive luxury wellness retreat set along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has become a member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), joining a global collection of independent properties celebrated for exceptional quality, individuality, and excellence in hospitality.

This marks a pivotal moment in Palmaïa’s evolution. Over recent years, the property has been recognized for its intentional approach to luxury wellness, blending transformative experiences, sustainability, and elevated hospitality. Membership in LHW reflects this evolution, acknowledging the strength, consistency, and refinement of Palmaïa’s offering while signaling the beginning of its next phase of growth.

“Becoming part of The Leading Hotels of the World is both a recognition of how far Palmaïa has come and an exciting step into our next chapter,” says Pilar Rios, Senior Commercial Director of Palmaïa – The House of AïA.

The resort extends beyond traditional hospitality, with a focus on holistic wellbeing, conscious living, and meaningful connection, delivered through high-level service to provide guests with the best and most enriching experience possible.

“In the future, guests will benefit from greater international visibility, access to the Leaders Club loyalty program, and the trust that comes with the LHW seal of quality. Importantly, the soul of Palmaïa, its personalized service, wellness focus, and tranquil environment, remains unchanged and continues to evolve,” says Rios.

This partnership is based on shared values and rigorous quality expectations rather than brand standardization. This allows Palmaia to remain authentic to its vision while being showcased on a prestigious global platform. With this new membership, Palmaïa – The House of AïA enters a new chapter defined by global recognition and continued purpose.

About Palmaïa – The House of AïA

Palmaïa – The House of AïA is a groundbreaking wellness resort on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, on the Caribbean Sea surrounded by 988 acres of mystical Mayan Jungle. Set in a privileged location, the property offers a easy and fun approach to healthy living through AïA\Wellness, Palmaïa’s retreat concept embedded in the experience which includes: healthy gastronomy, music and sound experiences, more than 50+ weekly classes for mindfulness, body and movement, dance and music, and spiritual guidance explored through spa rituals, ceremonies and optional Spa healing sessions.

Guided by an unparalleled community of healers, teachers, and spiritual leaders from around the world, Palmaïa invites guests into a holistic journey of reflection, renewal, and self-discovery.

Recognized as the #1 Destination Spa in the World by Condé Nast Traveler and honored with two Michelin Keys, Palmaïa is more than a wellness resort, it is a living experience that nurtures connection to self, nature, and conscious travel.

