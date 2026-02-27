Indigo Bay Phase 1 Sold Out at Luxury South Sound Residential Community

Indigo Bay Phase 1, Grand Cayman Indigo Bay Phase 1 Kitchen and Dining Room Ocean Views from Indigo Bay Master Bedroom

GRAND HARBOUR, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Bay , a luxurious seafront residential community combining high-quality interior amenities and the best outdoor living has officially sold out its first development phase.With the successful completion of Phase 1, Sterling Global Financial Limited is proud to announce that the Indigo Bay townhomes are now fully sold. Located on the eastern edge of the calm, reef-protected South Sound, Indigo Bay features the best of contemporary Caribbean design and nature-inspired elements that bring the outdoors in.Phase 1 introduced 17 luxury two and three story townhomes designed to maximize panoramic Caribbean Sea views and seamless indoor and outdoor living. Each residence features private backyards, expansive terraces, and rooftop patios complete with outdoor kitchens and hot tubs.The successful sell-out of Phase 1 reflects growing demand for high-quality waterfront living in one of Grand Cayman’s most desirable residential locations.For more information about Indigo Bay or to start the process of calling this premier development home, call +1 (345) 949 9772 or visit www.indigobay.ky About Sterling Global Financial LimitedSterling Global Financial Limited is a global asset manager focused on real estate, infrastructure and finance. With more than 50 years of experience, Sterling delivers disciplined strategy and long-term value creation. Sterling has deep experience in hospitality, marinas, residential, retail and more. Sterling has been awarded several prestigious awards for its real estate investment funds.

