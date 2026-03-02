Dr. Chris Cormier Launches ‘Miraculous The Podcast’ Featuring an 8-Year-Old’s Recovery From Paralysis

A powerful new podcast exploring real patient stories, starting with an 8-year-old’s recovery from paralysis in just 32 days.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional medicine pioneer Dr. Chris Cormier, DC, self-healing guru, announces the launch of, Miraculous The Podcast, a series dedicated to sharing real stories of extraordinary recovery through his practice in Lafayette, Louisiana. The podcast marks a major step in bringing Dr. Chris’ groundbreaking approach to a broader audience. The debut episode , titled “8 Year Old: PARALYZED to WALKING in 32 Days | CRPS Reversed w/Hailey Bulliard,” features an emotional and powerful conversation that challenges conventional thinking about chronic illness and neurological recovery.Miraculous builds on more than 27 years of Dr. Chris’ clinical work helping patients achieve outcomes once considered near-impossible. Forthcoming episodes of the podcast explore a range of topics including ADHD, Multiple Sclerosis, chronic pain, Crohn's disease, thyroid issues, gut health, cervical and lumbar radiculopathy, anemia and more. Through Miraculous, Dr. Chris aims to give a voice to real patients and families while educating listeners on new possibilities in functional and holistic medicine. Each episode will feature firsthand stories of recovery, expert insight, and actionable guidance for those seeking answers beyond traditional care.In the premiere, Dr. Chris sits down with Hailey Bulliard to share the remarkable journey of her son Avery, whose sudden paralysis left him confined to a wheelchair after a viral illness triggered a severe autoimmune and neurological reaction. Despite extensive hospital testing, consultations, and multiple diagnoses, doctors concluded that nothing more could be done and warned the condition was likely permanent. Refusing to accept that outcome, Dr. Chris identified hidden nervous system disruptions and applied a comprehensive approach focused on restoring brain to body communication, cellular energy, and neurological function. Within just 32 days, Avery progressed from complete immobility to walking again, defying every expectation. This first episode explores why functional nerve damage is often missed, how neurological shutdown can occur, and what options exist when conventional medicine runs out of answers, offering renewed hope to families facing chronic pain, autoimmune illness, and unexplained neurological conditions.Dr. Chris Cormier is globally recognized as a leader in self-healing, helping thousands of patients worldwide, including professional athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, and individuals with long-standing chronic conditions, activate their body’s ability to self-heal through cutting-edge holistic technology and personalized care. Known as “The Cell Optimization Doctor,” Dr. Chris specializes in restoring nerve function and reconnecting the brain and body to address the root causes of complex health challenges. As the Founder of the Nerve Health Institute, one of the most advanced holistic technology clinics in the world, and Bodychargers.com, Dr. Chris combines science-backed innovation with deep healing principles to create real, lasting transformation and has worked with thousands of patients worldwide, including professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and individuals with long-standing chronic conditions. As a Board-Certified Doctor of Chiropractic and Quantum Neurology Practitioner, Dr. Chris has logged over 50,000 clinical hours and developed innovative, drug-free protocols that combine advanced diagnostics, bioresonance technology, and individualized lifestyle strategies. His work has earned international recognition, including placing as top winner at The Skool Games, and was recently on Taylor Welch’s hit podcast The Deep End, further solidifying his position as a pioneer in the global self-healing space. He is also the author of three books, including The Hidden Diagnosis Feel Better Fast, and God’s Amazing Machine focused on empowering people to take control of their health through practical, science-based methods.About Dr. Chris Cormier, DCSelf-Healing guru Dr. Chris Cormier is a functional medicine pioneer, chiropractic physician, and health educator with over three decades of clinical experience. He specializes in nervous system regulation, cellular health, and frequency-based, habit-driven healing for those seeking answers beyond symptom management. He is the founder of the Nerve Health Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana, home to advanced technologies that support the body’s natural self-healing processes, and the co-founder of Bodychargers by Dr. Chris, an online Self-Healing Center and doctor-led educational community supporting health through simple routines and structured challenges.Follow Dr. Chris on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/drchriscormier/?hl=en ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/drchriscormier ), TikTok ( https://www.tiktok.com/@drchriscormierdc?lang=en ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/drchriscormierdc/ ) and Youtube ( https://www.youtube.com/@DrCormier ).For more information: www.DrChrisCormier.com www.NerveHealth.com , and www.BodyCharger.com About Miraculous The PodcastMiraculous The Podcast shares real-life patient stories of transformation and renewed hope connected to the work of Dr. Chris at the Nerve Health Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana, often after individuals felt they had reached the limits of conventional approaches. Each episode highlights inspiring and sometimes tear-jerking journeys of people discovering new possibilities through holistic technologies and practical self-healing strategies. Hosted by Dr. Chris Cormier, DC, a self-healing guru, the focus is on authentic experiences and personal paths to better health.Watch the podcast exclusively on Youtube at ​​ https://www.youtube.com/@DrCormier This podcast does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All content is for educational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice.

