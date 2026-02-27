Witch Doctor Tackle Sets A New Standard At the 2026 Bassmaster Classic

Witch Doctor Tackle

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Witch Doctor Tackle will showcase its performance-focused rod lineup at the 2026 Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo , offering tournament-level anglers an opportunity to evaluate the construction, responsiveness, and design philosophy behind the company’s application-based approach. Witch Doctor Tackle will be located at Booth #9031 throughout the event.The Bassmaster Classic, held March 13–15 in Knoxville, Tennessee, remains one of the most influential gatherings in competitive bass fishing, drawing elite anglers, industry leaders, and thousands of devoted fans.Showcasing Rod Construction for Experienced AnglersAt this year’s event, Witch Doctor Tackle will spotlight the performance-driven engineering behind its rods, giving experienced anglers direct access to the materials, balance profiles, and sensitivity characteristics that have positioned the brand as a preferred choice among competitive fishermen. The booth is intentionally designed for anglers who already understand the nuances of advanced equipment and want the opportunity to assess those characteristics firsthand.Bringing Custom-Influenced Performance to the Industry’s Biggest StageWitch Doctor Tackle has built its reputation by integrating custom-rod principles with production-level durability, appealing to anglers who seek equipment outside the traditional mold. The Classic marks one of the company’s most visible opportunities yet to share its design philosophy with the broader bass-fishing community.The booth will highlight:* Performance-driven blank engineering rooted in application-specific fishing* Purpose-built rods designed around targeted scenarios on the water* Direct angler engagement with Bassmaster Elite and Tennessee native Cole Sands , whose input shaped the Witch Doctor Tackle Sandman SeriesOpportunities for Attendees at Booth #9031Throughout the Expo, attendees visiting the Witch Doctor Tackle booth will be able to preview limited-release rod configurations and Classic-specific packages that Witch Doctor Tackle is introducing during the event. These offerings are presented in conjunction with the show and provide anglers with early access to models debuting for the 2026 season.Collaboration With Jon Jon Outdoors to Highlight Handcrafted Swimbait CultureWitch Doctor Tackle will partner with Jon Jon Outdoors, known for handcrafted swimbaits and crawler-style baits featuring hand-painted finishes and wings guaranteed for the life of the bait. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and small-batch development.Select custom glide-style baits and crawlers will be displayed alongside Witch Doctor Tackle rods, giving attendees an in-depth look at how rod design and bait performance intersect.Fans will also have the opportunity to speak with Cole Sands, who will be available to discuss rod application, competitive insights, and the development of the Sandman Series.

