Singer Mercedes Ganon of MercedesMusic.com Author of HOW TO SURVIVE A KNOCKOUT Attend GBK Luxury Lounge Ahead of Oscars

Life is a journey of knockouts and comebacks.” — Mercedes Ganon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercedes Ganon, and her Amazon bestselling book HOW TO SURVIVE A KNOCKOUT , are among the distinguished guests attending GBK Brand Bar’s exclusive Luxury Lounge held prior to the Academy Awards, an invite-only event celebrating excellence across film, culture, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship.The GBK Luxury Lounge brings together a curated group of celebrities, influencers, and members of the press for an intimate pre-Oscars experience showcasing standout brands, creative visionaries, and mission-driven leaders. With dozens of high-profile attendees and major media outlets present, the event serves as a key destination during Hollywood’s awards season.Mercedes Ganon, founder of MercedesMusic.com, known for her extensive work in music, sports , creative entrepreneurship, and advocacy, will be attending with her Amazon best selling inspirational memoire HOW TO SURVIVE A KNOCKOUT, which will also be gifted to celebrities and nominees in attendance. The book was published by Waterside Press, signed by Bill Gladstone , with editing by writer/director Richard Tucci, and cover art by Jace McTier.Dedicated to the legendary Penny Marshall, and Smokin' Joe Frazier, D-roc of Bodycount, with special thanks to Ernie C, ICE T, and the one and only Eddie Griffin. Mercedes Ganon gives them all a heartfelt, "Thank you!"The autobiography recounts Mercedes' rise over adversity with a punch combination of truth, tenacity, and triumph, from a richly rooted Moroccan heritage, growing up in war-torn Israel in early life, then moving to Ohio, then living the dream in Los Angeles and New York, collaborating with her childhood heroes, while overcoming heartbreak, trauma, and professional setbacks, she commented, “Life is a journey of knockouts and comebacks.“Mercedes’ musical repertoire is known as a world-renowned singer-songwriter, recognized for working with high-profile industry producers like Grammy-award winning producers: engineer Mike Shipley (Aerosmith, Def Leppard, etc.); producer and American guitarist Bruce Gowdy (World Trade, Unruly Child); and Nathan Watts “King of Bass” (longtime musical director for Stevie Wonder).GBK’s Luxury Lounges are renowned for generating significant media exposure, often reaching hundreds of millions of impressions worldwide, while fostering meaningful connections between talent, press, and innovative brands.The Pre-Academy Awards Lounge continues Gavin Keilly’s & GBK’s tradition of hosting premier events surrounding major awards ceremonies, including the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Golden Globes, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and various other high profile events. In Addition to that, GBK will continue to support various causes and will have 3 charities on site again. GBK has raised over $10 Million for over 50 causes in the last 20 years.Mercedes Ganon's book HOW TO SURVIVE A KNOCKOUT can be purchased on Amazon as well as Barnes & Noble. Fans can also purchase her unique and award winning perfume, Jus D’amour mercedesmusic.comGBK Grand Bar: https://www.gbkbrandbar.com/ Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/How-Survive-Knockout-Mercedes-Ganon/dp/1962984397 Available on Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/how-to-survive-a-knockout-mercedes-ganon/1147014545? Contact mercedesmusic18@yahoo.com for all interview requests.

