Discover Altitude Treks Launches Three Premier Everest Trekking Packages in Nepal

Standing atop Kala Patthar, where the mighty Everest and the stunning Himalayan giants rise in breathtaking glory. Everest Base Camp: Standing at the foot of greatness. Helicopter is ready to fly to Kathmandu

The iconic Everest Base Camp Trek invites adventurers to explore Nepal’s Khumbu region, embrace Sherpa culture, and conquer a legendary, iconic Himalayan trail.

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover Altitude Treks has officially launched three premier trekking packages in Nepal’s Everest region, expanding its range of guided Himalayan adventures for international adventurers. The newly introduced programs are: the Everest Base Camp Trek , the Luxury Lodge Everest Trek, and the EBC Trek with Helicopter Return — are designed to meet varying travel preferences, from classic trekking experiences to comfort-focused and time-efficient options.The Everest region remains one of the world’s most iconic trekking destinations. Located within Sagarmatha National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the region is home to Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters) and several of the highest peaks on Earth. Each year, trekkers from across the globe travel to the Khumbu region to experience its dramatic landscapes, Sherpa culture, and legendary mountain trails.With the launch of these three packages, Discover Altitude Treks aims to provide structured itineraries that emphasize acclimatization, safety, and authentic cultural experiences, while also offering flexibility for different schedules and comfort levels.Everest Base Camp Trek: 15 Days tea house lodge trekThe Everest Base Camp Trek remains the company’s flagship adventure and one of the most recognized trekking routes in the world. The standard 15-day itinerary begins with a scenic mountain flight from Kathmandu to Lukla, followed by a gradual ascent through Phakding and Namche Bazaar — famously known as the gateway to Everest.Trekkers spend time acclimatizing in Namche before continuing toward Tengboche Monastery, one of the most significant spiritual landmarks in the Everest region. The journey progresses through Dingboche and Lobuche before reaching Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters (17,598 feet).A highlight of the trek is the early morning hike to Kala Patthar (5,545 meters), offering panoramic views of Mount Everest, Lhotse, Nuptse, and Ama Dablam. The itinerary includes carefully planned acclimatization days to support altitude adjustment and reduce high-altitude risks. Licensed guides accompany each group, ensuring proper pacing and logistical coordination throughout the trek. Luxury Everest Base Camp Trek : 12 Days Luxury Lodge TrekFor travelers seeking enhanced comfort while exploring the Himalayas, the Luxury Everest Base Camp Trek offers upgraded lodge accommodations where available. This package combines the classic Everest Base Camp route with improved services, including private rooms in select locations, higher-standard dining facilities, and additional support services.While maintaining the same core trekking experience and acclimatization schedule as the standard program, the Luxury option is tailored for those who prefer greater comfort during rest periods. The package appeals to travelers celebrating special milestones, private groups, and individuals seeking a more relaxed trekking environment without compromising the adventure.Discover Altitude Treks notes that demand for premium trekking experiences has grown in recent years, particularly among travelers seeking both achievement and comfort in high-altitude environments. Everest Base Camp Trek with Helicopter Return : 9 Days short trip in EverestThe Everest Base Camp Trek with Helicopter Return is designed for travelers who are limited by time or prefer to reduce the number of return trekking days. This option follows the classic trekking route to Everest Base Camp and Kala Patthar but replaces the multi-day descent with a scenic helicopter flight back to Kathmandu.After reaching Everest Base Camp and enjoying the sunrise view from Kala Patthar, trekkers board a helicopter from Gorakshep or nearby locations for a direct return flight. The aerial journey provides panoramic views of glaciers, valleys, and Himalayan peaks from above, offering a unique perspective of the Everest region.This package significantly shortens the overall itinerary while maintaining the full trekking experience on the ascent. According to the company, the helicopter return option has become increasingly popular among travelers with limited vacation time and those seeking a distinctive conclusion to their Himalayan adventure.Safety and Professional StandardsAcross all three packages, Discover Altitude Treks emphasizes safety as a central priority. The company employs government-licensed guides trained in high-altitude safety and first aid. Structured acclimatization schedules are incorporated into each itinerary, and group sizes are managed to ensure personalized attention.The company also states its commitment to responsible tourism practices, including respect for local communities, support for Sherpa culture, and adherence to environmental regulations within Sagarmatha National Park.Customizable itineraries allow travelers to adjust trip durations, add extra acclimatization days, or extend their journey to nearby destinations such as Gokyo Lakes. Flexible departure dates are available throughout the main trekking seasons.Growing Interest in Everest Region TravelAdventure tourism in Nepal continues to attract global interest, with the Everest region remaining a leading destination for high-altitude trekking. The combination of dramatic mountain landscapes, established trekking infrastructure, and cultural heritage makes the region accessible to a wide range of international travelers.By launching these three structured Everest trekking packages, Discover Altitude Treks aims to provide options that accommodate different travel goals, whether focused on traditional trekking achievement, enhanced comfort, or time-efficient exploration.Travelers seeking detailed itineraries, departure schedules, or booking information may contact Discover Altitude Treks directly through its official website or Kathmandu office.Why Everest Base Camp Is the Most Popular Trek Among AdventurersThe Everest Base Camp Trek remains one of the world’s most popular adventures because it offers the rare opportunity to stand at the base of Mount Everest without requiring technical climbing skills. This balance of challenge and accessibility attracts both experienced trekkers and first-time high-altitude travelers.Beyond its iconic status, the journey combines breathtaking Himalayan scenery with rich Sherpa culture, ancient monasteries, and vibrant mountain villages. Reaching Everest Base Camp and witnessing sunrise from Kala Patthar creates a powerful sense of achievement, making the trek a defining and unforgettable experience for adventurers worldwide.About Discover Altitude TreksDiscover Altitude Treks is a Nepal-based trekking and tour operator specializing in guided Himalayan adventures, including Everest and Annapurna region programs. The company focuses on structured itineraries, licensed guides, and responsible tourism practices to deliver organized trekking experiences for international travelers.

Everest Base Camp Trek, Nepal

