Max Fashion Welcomes Bessan Ismail as the Face of Its Ramadan 2026 Collection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its Ramadan 2026 collection with a special collaboration that brings together style, authenticity, and heartfelt connection. This season, celebrated singer Bessan Ismail joins Max Fashion as the face of the Ramadan campaign, adding a distinctive cultural and fashion perspective to a collection inspired by togetherness and timeless design. Rooted in its core promise of delivering on-trend fashion at accessible price points, the collection ensures families can celebrate the season in elevated style without stretching their budgets.From her Syrian roots to stages across the UAE and the region, Bessan Ismail represents a new generation of Arab artists shaping culture on their own terms. Through music, acting, and digital storytelling, she blends independence with emotion, ambition with authenticity, qualities that align seamlessly with Max Fashion’s ethos of making style accessible, inclusive, and rooted in real life.The Ramadan 2026 collection reflects the beauty of timeless family dressing, brought to life through a warm neutral palette accented with soft whites and gentle metallic highlights. Designed for the entire family, from parents to children and babies, the collection offers coordinated silhouettes that feel cohesive yet individually refined. Linen-blend fabrics form the foundation of the range, delivering breathable comfort with an elevated touch, while delicate embellishments and subtle shine introduce a festive layer suited for both daytime gatherings and evening occasions. Importantly, the collection balances thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship with price accessibility, reinforcing Max Fashion’s position as the region’s trusted destination for value-driven festive wear. The result is a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic that captures the true essence of Ramadan celebrations.Commenting on the collaboration, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Landmark Group, said: “Ramadan is a deeply meaningful time for families across the region, and at Max Fashion, we always aim to create collections that reflect that sense of togetherness. Partnering with Bessan Ismail felt like a natural choice. She represents authenticity, ambition, and cultural pride, which resonate strongly with our customers. At the same time, we remain committed to ensuring that beautifully designed, occasion-ready fashion remains accessible to everyone, especially during a season when families are preparing for multiple celebrations.”Speaking about the collaboration, Bessan Ismail said: “Ramadan is such a special time for me. It’s about family, reflection, and celebrating beautiful moments together. Partnering with Max Fashion feels very natural because it’s a brand that truly connects with people. I’m so happy to be the face of this year’s Ramadan collection and to represent styles that feel elegant, comfortable, and true to who I am.”This collaboration is built on shared values. Both Bessan and Max Fashion are known for staying grounded and connected to their communities. The partnership celebrates authenticity over excess, confidence over trends, and fashion that empowers women to express themselves during one of the most meaningful times of the year.The Max Fashion Ramadan 2026 collection is available across stores and online. For more information visit https://www.maxfashion.com/ -END-About MaxLaunched in the UAE in 2004, Max ( https://www.maxfashion.com/ ) is the largest and most trusted value fashion brand in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia & India, With more than 830 stores across 16 countries and an online shopping portal across the region. Catering to the mid-market segment, Max retails its own private label clothing for women, men and children along with footwear, home and accessories. Max derives its success through its value pricing, clarity in merchandise presentation, market positioning and aggressive market penetration. Max is part of the Landmark Group, one of the largest retail conglomerates in the region ( https://www.landmarkgroup.com/ ).

