Hub Affiliations Group Launches HUB AFFILIATIONS UK LTD: London as a Strategic Platform for International Growth

LONDRA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations announces the launch of Hub Affiliations UK Ltd, a new company headquartered in Canary Wharf, the financial and technological hub of the British capital.The initiative represents a significant milestone in the company’s international development path and marks its direct entry into one of the most structured and regulated markets in the world.This is not merely a territorial expansion, but the establishment of an operational structure dedicated to the enhancement, integration, and growth of digital activities in the sports and entertainment sectors.A choice aligned with a long-term visionThe United Kingdom represents a benchmark environment for European digital innovation, characterized by high organizational standards, institutional stability, and strong competitive pressure.Operating in this environment means meeting rigorous criteria in terms of transparency, data protection, process quality, and managerial accountability.Hub Affiliations has chosen to establish a direct presence in this market, strengthening its position in a strategic hub for European and international digital activities related to sport and entertainment.Method, discipline, and integrationFounded in Naples, the company has built over time a growth model based on:- continuous performance measurement- in-house development of technological solutions- structured data analysis- organizational integration of acquired entities- certified standards of quality and securityHub Affiliations UK Ltd is tasked with applying this methodology within a highly complex international environment, focusing on the infrastructural elements that determine the solidity and sustainability of growth.The objective is to transform digital businesses with development potential into efficient, integrated structures capable of generating long-term value.Continuity in the international consolidation pathThe incorporation of the new company in the United Kingdom forms part of a path already initiated through the acquisition of a stake in NYCE International Plc , a company listed on the London-based Aquis market.The direct presence in London strengthens a strategy aimed at building stable institutional relationships and enhancing credibility in Europe’s more mature markets.Proprietary technology and organizational quality Hub Affiliations holds sixteen ISO certifications obtained in Italy , covering information security, quality management, business continuity, and personal data protection.This organizational foundation underpins the activities of the new British company.Hub Affiliations UK Ltd will operate with a clear mandate:- identify digital businesses with improvement potential- integrate proprietary technological solutions- strengthen organizational architecture- ensure high internal control standards- support measurable and responsible developmentMany digital businesses have an established audience but lack the structural framework necessary to sustain medium- and long-term growth. The company’s intervention focuses on these structural elements, considered essential for creating lasting value.Governance and accountabilityFarzad Peyman has been appointed to lead Hub Affiliations UK Ltd. A chartered accountant with over twenty years of experience in regulated markets and current Chief Executive Officer of NYCE International Plc, his appointment reinforces financial discipline, internal control quality, and the institutional credibility of the initiative.Tom Galanis will serve as Strategic Advisor, with a particular focus on editorial development and commercial growth in the sport and digital entertainment sectors.StatementsFrancesco Maddalena, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hub Affiliations, stated: “Sustainable growth requires solid infrastructure, method, and accountability. Our direct presence in the United Kingdom represents a coherent step within our international development vision. Operating in a demanding environment means contributing to further elevating our standards.”Charles Herisson, Founder and Head of Strategy, added: “We identify businesses with growth potential, integrate advanced technological solutions, and build organizational models capable of generating long-term value. The new British structure has been established to strengthen this path, with discipline, vision, and responsibility.”A platform for new collaborationsHub Affiliations UK Ltd is structured to foster strategic agreements, technological partnerships, and institutional investments in mature markets.With the launch of operations in the United Kingdom, the company strengthens its presence in Europe’s key digital innovation hubs, consolidating a development model based on organizational quality, technological integration, and sustainable growth.In the long term, structural solidity is the true differentiating factor.Hub Affiliations has chosen to build its development on this conviction.

