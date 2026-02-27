HIP Video Promo Presents: Mýa Blends Classic Soul, Funk, and Modern Groove in brand new single ‘ASAP’

GRAMMY Winner Mýa Kicks Off 2026 with Soulful New Single "ASAP"

MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY Award-winning multi-hyphenate entertainer Mýa has remained a defining presence in music, film, and culture since the release of her double-platinum debut album in 1998 at just 18 years old. A globally recognized singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress, Mýa has sustained a nearly three-decade career rooted in versatility, discipline, and independence.

Her eponymous debut produced hit singles including “It’s All About Me,” “Movin’ On,” and “My First Night With You,” while high-profile collaborations such as “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)” earned her first Grammy nomination and established her as a cross-genre force. Her sophomore album, Fear of Flying, followed with double-platinum success and enduring hits, including “Case of the Ex” and “Best of Me.”

In 2001, her Grammy Award-winning collaboration on “Lady Marmalade” for Moulin Rouge! became one of the most iconic music videos of its era, earning global recognition and multiple MTV Video Music Awards. To date, Mýa has sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Her catalog includes some of the most visually recognizable and enduring music videos, including “Take Me There,” “Free,” “My Love Is Like Wo,” “Fallen,” “Case of the Ex,” “Damage,” and “Face to Face” among so many others — reinforcing her reputation as a dynamic on-screen performer and visual storyteller.

Beyond music, Mýa’s acting career includes the Academy Award-winning film Chicago, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as appearances in major film and television projects. Her cultural footprint extends into fashion, gaming, philanthropy, and global touring.

In 2008, Mýa launched her independent label, Planet 9, becoming an early advocate for artist ownership and creative control. Since then, she has released multiple independent projects while continuing to tour internationally and engage a cross-generational audience.

As she enters 2026, Mýa continues to build forward — with intention, clarity, and longevity. Her forthcoming album Retrospect, including “ASAP,” draws from the raw, synth-driven pulse of late ’70s and ’80s Minneapolis funk — a sound defined by fearless musicianship, sensual restraint, and groove-forward storytelling. “It’s a bridge between the past and the future,” Mýa says, “honoring the greats, my inspirations, while forging something new.” Channeling the joyful soundtrack of her childhood — a blend of R&B, soul, pop, and funk — Retrospect underscores a career built on intention and celebration. As she states: “The world has yet to receive the best of Mýa.”

GRAMMY Award-winning icon Mýa opens 2026 with “ASAP,” a smooth, mid-tempo R&B single blending classic soul, funk, and modern groove. The record captures the urgency of honest communication, reaffirming the vocal clarity and emotional depth that have long defined her sound.

Produced by Mýa alongside Grammy Award-winning Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards, “ASAP” pairs lush ’80s-inspired textures with contemporary polish. The track centers on reaching a crossroad in love and choosing transparency over silence.

“This is for my core R&B fans who love feel-good music with meaningful lyrics that hit the soul,” says Mýa. “‘ASAP’ highlights reaching a crossroad and choosing clarity — being honest about your wants and needs without fear or hesitation.”

Early press response underscores the single’s impact:

“…amazing production, an open perspective, and writing that still carries emotion without trying to fit into what’s popping at the moment. ‘ASAP’ looks like the next extension of that, another layer to her catalog that’s rooted in intention.” — BET

“Produced by Mýa alongside Lamar ‘MyGuyMars’ Edwards, the new single finds the D.C. singer adopting a sultry ’80s-inspired midtempo funk groove.” — Billboard

Arriving as the first release from her forthcoming tenth studio album, Retrospect (out this spring via Planet 9/Virgin Music Group), “ASAP” reflects an artist who continues to evolve while remaining grounded in substance.

Mýa enters the shimmering “ASAP” soundscape with a breathy, seductive vocal performance that evokes the emotional pull of classic R&B storytelling. Addressing distance and disconnection, she confronts a love at a crossroads — choosing vulnerability over silence.

Directed by City James, the “ASAP” music video embraces a retro-modern aesthetic inspired by the golden era of MTV performance visuals. Each scene is bathed in warm, nostalgic tones — rotary phones, soft-focus lighting, and intimate framing — while maintaining contemporary broadcast-ready clarity.

Upon first glance, the visual feels suspended in time. Echoing an era when connection meant picking up the phone or speaking face-to-face, the narrative builds tension between immediacy and hesitation. As Mýa delivers her plea through a pearly rotary phone, vulnerability and resolve share the frame.

Through restrained choreography and performance-driven framing, Mýa delivers a poised yet emotionally charged presence that highlights her strength as both vocalist and on-screen performer.

With clean edits, strong performance coverage, and timeless R&B visual tone, “ASAP” offers programmers a retro-inspired aesthetic that feels classic yet current.

“ASAP” continues to build across Urban AC radio with new market adds and ongoing Mediabase activity.

The single is generating active audience engagement across streaming platforms, with growing traction across R&B playlists supporting the visual rollout.

With Retrospect marking her first full-length album in eight years and milestone catalog anniversaries on the horizon, Mýa enters 2026 with renewed visibility across radio, digital platforms, touring, and video programming.

More Mýa at HIP Video Promo

More Mýa on her website

More Mýa on Instagram

