State Department of Transportation Announces Pedestrian Safety Enhancements along Elm-Oak Corridor in Buffalo

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is taking steps to enhance pedestrian safety along Elm Street and Oak Street in the City of Buffalo. Beginning in March, the department will install Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) at all signalized intersections along the corridor, allowing pedestrians to enter the crosswalk several seconds before the light turns green for turning motorists.

“The Elm-Oak Corridor is a key high-volume artery, connecting Interstate 190 and the Kensington Expressway,” Region 5 Director Eric Meka said. “Safety is always our number one priority and by implementing this new innovation for the region, we hope to make navigating downtown Buffalo easier and safer for pedestrians – whether they are there for work, school, or entertainment.”

LPIs can increase visibility of pedestrians in crosswalks, reduce turning movement conflicts between pedestrians and turning vehicles, and provide additional time for people who may need more time to cross the street.

