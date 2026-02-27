Influential Women Highlights the Journey of Ashly Alyas, Marketing Manager at ZEISS Medical Technology

TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Global Brand Strategy, Mentorship, and Community Impact in the Medical Device IndustryAshly Alyas is an accomplished marketing professional specializing in medical devices and healthcare, currently serving as Marketing Manager for the Ophthalmology Division at ZEISS Medical Technology. With extensive experience in multi-channel campaigns, brand strategy, and lead generation, she has a proven track record of delivering impactful results. Ashly excels at leveraging data-driven insights to optimize marketing initiatives, enhance brand visibility, and maximize ROI, while managing cross-functional teams and collaborating with stakeholders to achieve organizational goals.Armed with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications from California State University – East Bay, Ashly has contributed to leading companies including Allergan, Myovant Sciences, Earlens Corporation, and ZEISS Medical Technology. Her expertise spans digital marketing, direct and B2B marketing, marketing operations, and strategic communications. She is particularly skilled in building strong relationships, mentoring teams, and creating campaigns that align with both organizational objectives and customer needs. Her bilingual proficiency in English and Spanish further enhances her ability to engage diverse audiences and support global marketing initiatives.Ashly’s career began at Allergan, now part of AbbVie, a leader in medical aesthetics and device innovation, where she entered the highly specialized and relationship-driven world of medical technology. What started as a spontaneous application quickly evolved into a career she calls home, blending her passion for storytelling with strategic marketing expertise. At ZEISS, she develops and executes marketing campaigns, shaping product advertising that supports brand initiatives across the ophthalmology division. Since joining ZEISS, Ashly has made meaningful contributions while expanding her knowledge of posterior segment products and the retina surgical workflow they support. She brings adaptability, precision, and a results-driven approach to a complex and technically advanced market.Mentorship has been central to Ashly’s professional growth. Early in her career, she was guided by Claudia Reyes, former VP at Allergan, who entrusted Ashly with challenging projects, connected her to industry leaders, and helped build credibility that defined the trajectory of her career. Ashly emphasizes that mentorship not only develops skills but also establishes trust, a cornerstone in a relationship-driven industry like medical devices.For young women entering the field, Ashly advises showing up for oneself—speaking up, asking questions, volunteering, and choosing growth even when no one is watching. She encourages emerging professionals to pursue their passions with focus and determination, maintaining credibility and confidence along the way.Navigating the ophthalmology space presents both complexity and opportunity. For Ashly, the greatest opportunity lies in continuously expanding her understanding of retinal procedures, surgical workflow, and the broader ecosystem of ophthalmic technologies. She embraces the challenge of mastering clinical anatomy, operating room dynamics, and the technical nuances of instruments and consumables. By staying intellectually curious and deeply engaged with surgeons and cross-functional teams, she ensures her marketing strategies are informed, relevant, and impactful, while steadily strengthening her expertise in a rapidly advancing specialty.Relationship-building and networking remain central to Ashly’s professional values. She recognizes that credibility in the medical device industry is earned through consistent, high-quality work and meaningful connections. Ashly values continuous growth and believes strongly in the importance of mentorship and leadership development, particularly for women navigating competitive industries. As she continues to grow in her career, she aims to invest more intentionally in supporting emerging professionals and contributing to a culture of advancement and accountability.Beyond her corporate focus, she dedicates time to equestrian training, a pursuit that demands discipline, focus, and consistency. These principles closely align with her professional standards and reinforce the resilience and accountability she brings to her role.Grounded in curiosity, credibility, and a relationship-driven approach, Ashly Alyas continues to evolve as a marketing leader within the medical device industry, committed to deepening her expertise, supporting cross-functional teams, and building meaningful partnerships that drive long-term impact.Learn More about Ashly Alyas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ashly-alyas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.