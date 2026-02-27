Commercial Restoration Company Promotes Two Leaders to General Manager Roles

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce the promotions of Hillary Ortiz to General Manager of its Denver office and Melanie Winders to General Manager of the Texas region. These leadership advancements reflect CRC’s continued growth and its commitment to developing leaders from within.

Hillary Ortiz – General Manager, Denver, CO

Ortiz, who has been with CRC for three years, has earned her team’s trust and respect through her collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence.

“Hillary is a true team leader who has built complete respect from her team,” said Drew Armswood, Vice President of CRC. “She’s always willing to assist wherever needed and consistently steps in to support both her colleagues and our clients.”

Ortiz believes leadership is rooted in growth and engagement. “I believe that leadership is about leading by example, being engaged, open-minded, and ready to grow alongside each other,” she said. “I love to see people grow in their positions and truly believe in people’s ability to shine.”

Armswood added that Ortiz’s growth mindset and positive team culture position the Denver office for continued success.

Melanie Winders – General Manager, Texas Region

Winders, who has been with CRC for two years, has demonstrated a clear ability to lead with structure, clarity, and purpose while strengthening engagement across her region.

“Melanie is exceptionally well organized and leads with both accountability and heart,” said Tony Bevill, CRC Regional Vice President. “She holds her team accountable to their goals while fostering a positive, collaborative culture.”

Winders’ leadership exemplifies CRC’s growth-oriented mindset. “I’m excited to expand that momentum across Austin and Dallas to build stronger client relationships, create more opportunities for our team, and continue positioning the Texas region as a leader in our industry,” she said. “There is so much potential here, and we’re just getting started.”

Building on their leadership and impact at CRC, Hillary and Melanie will continue shaping regional growth, developing talent, and delivering exceptional service to clients.

About Commercial Restoration Company

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



