Memphis Designer Prep Curry to Reveal Third Official Grizzlies Collaboration at Grit x Art

Hosted with Special Appearance from Actor Lance Gross, Featuring Sneak Peek of “3 Peat” Collection Ahead of March 27 FedExForum Release

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis designer Prep Curry will unveil his third official collaboration with the Memphis Grizzlies during Grit x Art: The Musical Fashion Show + After Party on March 8 in Hyde Park. The event will be hosted with a special appearance from actor Lance Gross, best known for his role on Tyler Perry's House of Payne. The runway will offer the first public look at Curry’s limited-edition “3 Peat” collection before its exclusive March 27 release at FedExForum.The limited-edition streetwear capsule is part of the Grizzlies’ 191 Collabs program, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, which partners with local designers to create one-of-a-kind Grizzlies merchandise sold at select games throughout the season. Curry’s third collaboration under the initiative signals growing momentum for Memphis designers within one of the city’s largest sports and retail platforms. “This isn’t just about clothes,” Curry said. “It’s about showing that Memphis creatives belong in every space, from the runway to the arena.”Hosted in North Memphis’ historic Hyde Park neighborhood, this year’s event reflects a broader commitment to access and creative investment. Once a thriving African American community shaped by segregation-era zoning and later impacted by decades of disinvestment, Hyde Park now serves as the backdrop for a production expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees. “Most of us don’t have massive budgets,” Curry said. “I want to show people you can still create something powerful with what you have.”In addition to Curry’s Grizzlies reveal, the runway will feature Memphis-based streetwear designer Black Cholo of Immortal Ink whose pieces have been worn by artists including GloRilla, Key Glock, and NLE Choppa, and internationally recognized designer Korto Momolu of Project Runway. Actor Lance Gross, known for his role on Tyler Perry's House of Payne, will appear as a special guest.Blending fashion, music, and sport, Grit x Art positions Memphis’ emerging fashion movement alongside the city’s established cultural pillars — offering a preview of the “3 Peat” collection before it arrives at FedExForum on March 27.Tickets: https://prepcurry.com/product-details-2405/product/69966c7003e744dcbd30a6c5 About Prep CurryPrep Curry is a Memphis-born designer known for bold creative vision, expressive storytelling, and signature pieces that blend fashion, culture, and community pride. With a design style rooted in authenticity and artistic innovation, Prep Curry has emerged as a leading voice in the city’s growing fashion movement. The brand is recognized for high-impact collaborations, including multiple drops with the Memphis Grizzlies, and for championing local talent through events, runway shows, and creative partnerships. Prep Curry continues to create work that reflects the rhythm, resilience, and cultural energy of Memphis while pushing forward fresh perspectives in contemporary fashion.About Lance GrossLance Gross is an American actor, model, and producer best known for his role as Calvin Payne on the TBS/BET sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne, for which he won four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His film and TV credits include Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Meet the Browns, and Star. A recognized style and culture influencer, Gross also works as a photographer and producer, collaborating on projects that connect fashion, entertainment, and creative expression.About Memphis BrandBased in Memphis, Tennessee and founded in 2016, Memphis Brand is the first‑of‑its‑kind nonprofit operating at the intersection of mission, marketing, and civic pride. Through strategic storytelling, cultural partnerships, and media campaigns that uplift a diverse network of individuals and organizations, Memphis Brand elevates the city as a contemporary epicenter of inclusivity, creativity, and hometown pride. The organization powers We Are Memphis, the public-facing platform that shares these stories of homegrown changemakers and celebrates the soul of Memphis. By shaping and unifying the city’s civic brand, Memphis Brand drives both community engagement and external investment.###

