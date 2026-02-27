Advent Tapped to Lead Creative Direction for Bank of America Stadium Experience Center

The Immersive Cube will anchor the immersive storytelling journey in the center. Visitors will be able to virtually interact with their favorite players. The Bank of America Stadium Experience Center is located in uptown Charlotte with a view of the upcoming stadium renovations.

Immersive Destination to Bring Future of Iconic Carolina Venue to Life Ahead of Major Renovations

"Advent jumped at the chance to work with Tepper Sports & Entertainment. Even though we call ourselves the 'sales center storytelling company', nothing compares to a project like this.” — John Roberson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advent , the Nashville-based experiential design firm, has been selected to lead the creative direction for the new Bank of America Stadium Experience Center — an immersive destination designed to bring the future of one of the Carolinas' most iconic venues to life. The Experience Center will be locatedin Uptown Charlotte at 720 S. Church Street (Legacy Union) and open in time for the 2026 Panthers season.Set to open later this summer, the Experience Center will inspire guests with a dynamic, hands-on, multisensory journey that showcases what is next for one of the Carolinas’ most iconic venues. Highlights include dynamic hologram moments, replicated club lounge spaces, an interactive stadium model showcasing key design elements, historical lookbacks, and more. At the heart of the experience is The Immersive CubeTM, a cutting-edge technology that lets visitors step inside the project, explore detailed renderings, and truly grasp the scale, layout, and vision behind the transformation."Advent jumped at the chance to work with Tepper Sports & Entertainment and their incredibly talented team. Even though we call ourselves the 'sales center storytelling company', nothing compares to a project like Bank of America Stadium,” said Advent CEO, John Roberson. “We have been so impressed by the heartfelt enthusiasm and professionalism of their great team. We can't wait to help bring this renovation to life."The Experience Center will feature an adjacent sales office, where TSE’s commercial team – that includes both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC – will be based throughout the renovation. The Experience Center and adjoining office space, totaling approximately 15,700 square feet, are under a 48-month lease agreement with Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership.As the Official Stadium Renovation Partner of Bank of America Stadium, Lowe’s will provide building materials to the job site and help bring the renovations to life. “Every element of the Bank of America Stadium Experience Center was designed with purpose, ensuring fans, partners, and community members can explore our renovation plans in a setting that reflects the care and attention we’re bringing to the future of the stadium,” said Eric Sudol, chief revenue officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “As our hometown home improvement provider, Lowe’s was a natural partner as we modernize one of the Southeast’s premier venues. Their longstanding commitment to the Carolinas and our teams makes this next chapter a seamless extension of a partnership built around serving the people and places that define our community.”Stay up to date on the Bank of America Stadium Experience Center opening and learn about exclusive seating and premium options for the renovation by visiting BankofAmericaStadium.com and submitting information via the form.About AdventCelebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Advent is an experience design firmspecializing in research, technology and storytelling to create immersive experiences forsome of the world’s largest brands, including the Dallas Cowboys, the PGA of America,the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas A’s, Inter Miami CF and a host of highereducation institutions (the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, theUniversity of Oregon). Headquartered in Nashville, Advent has completed more than2,500 projects globally.About Tepper Sports & EntertainmentTepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of theNational Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Charlotte Football Club,and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making thegreater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports andentertainment in the Carolinas. From hosting around 12 football-focused eventsannually, Bank of America Stadium now boasts around 40 annual ticketed events. Thediverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football,MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment,the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout theyear and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting sitein the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.About Lowe’sLowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE100 home improvementcompany serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with totalfiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities itserves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improvingcommunity spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts andproviding disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

The Immersive Cube transforms the traditional sales center experience by placing visitors inside the stadium with a 270-degree immersive experience.

