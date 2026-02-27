Rockfall Mitigation to Begin in Cleghorn Canyon on S.D. Highway 44 in Rapid City
For Immediate Release:
Friday, Feb. 27, 2026
Contact:
Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning Monday, March 2, 2026, crews will begin a rockfall mitigation project on S.D. Highway 44 across from the Cleghorn Springs State Fish Hatchery in Rapid City. Traffic will be maintained throughout the project with a 16-foot width restriction in both lanes of traffic.
Temporary lane closures will be placed as needed for scaling and excavation operations. Motorists can expect delays up to 15-minutes between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews remove rocks and debris from the hillside. During temporary closures, traffic will be guided by flaggers.
The project also includes the installation of a rock fall fence to mitigate future events.
The prime contractor on the $2.3 million project is Midwest Rockfall Inc. of Denver, CO. The overall project completion date is July 2026.
