Public comment for 2026-27 migratory game bird season proposals now open
Open houses and public meeting schedule (all times local)
PANHANDLE
March 12 — Coeur D’Alene, Panhandle Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m.
CLEARWATER
March 5 — Lewiston, Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST – MCCALL
This region will not be holding a public meeting, but people can call the regional office if they have questions about the proposals.
SOUTHWEST – NAMPA
March 12 — Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 4-7 p.m.
MAGIC VALLEY REGION
March TBD — Jerome, Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 South 417 East
SOUTHEAST
March 10 — Pocatello, Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UPPER SNAKE
March 12 — Idaho Falls, Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SALMON
This region will not be holding a public meeting, but people can call the regional office if they have questions about the proposals.
