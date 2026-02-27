Submit Release
Public comment for 2026-27 migratory game bird season proposals now open

Open houses and public meeting schedule (all times local)

PANHANDLE

March 12 — Coeur D’Alene, Panhandle Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m.

CLEARWATER

March 5 — Lewiston, Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST – MCCALL

This region will not be holding a public meeting, but people can call the regional office if they have questions about the proposals.

SOUTHWEST – NAMPA

March 12 — Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 4-7 p.m.

MAGIC VALLEY REGION

March TBD — Jerome, Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 South 417 East

SOUTHEAST

March 10 — Pocatello, Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UPPER SNAKE

March 12 — Idaho Falls, Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

SALMON

This region will not be holding a public meeting, but people can call the regional office if they have questions about the proposals.

