Public comment for 2026-27 migratory game bird season proposals now open

Open houses and public meeting schedule (all times local) PANHANDLE March 12 — Coeur D’Alene, Panhandle Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m. CLEARWATER March 5 — Lewiston, Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. SOUTHWEST – MCCALL This region will not be holding a public meeting, but people can call the regional office if they have questions about the proposals. SOUTHWEST – NAMPA March 12 — Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 4-7 p.m. MAGIC VALLEY REGION March TBD — Jerome, Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 South 417 East SOUTHEAST March 10 — Pocatello, Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. UPPER SNAKE March 12 — Idaho Falls, Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. SALMON This region will not be holding a public meeting, but people can call the regional office if they have questions about the proposals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.