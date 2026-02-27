Influential Women Features Lauren Elizabeth Wright: Director of Global Data & Analytics PMO at Alimentation Couche-Tard

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Leader in Data, Analytics, and Transformation Who Brings Clarity, Collaboration, and Heart to Complex Organizational ChangeLauren Elizabeth Wright is a global leader in data, analytics, and organizational transformation, currently serving as the Director of the Program Management Office for Global Data and Analytics at Alimentation Couche-Tard. With nearly a decade of experience at the company, Lauren has built a career at the intersection of program leadership, data-driven decision-making, and organizational change, delivering clarity and confidence in complex, high-stakes environments.Lauren is widely recognized for her ability to guide teams through transition with steadiness, empathy, and a growth mindset. She believes that transformation succeeds only when people feel supported, connected, and empowered to contribute their best work. Drawing on her background in business and data science, Lauren has led high-visibility initiatives in analytics, merchandising, pricing strategy, and global capability development. Her work has contributed to multimillion-dollar margin gains, optimized operational processes, and stronger cross-functional collaboration across the organization.As a ProsciCertified Change Practitioner, Lauren brings structure and strategy to her leadership while maintaining a people-first approach. She creates environments where individuals feel heard, decisions are transparent, and teams can move forward with confidence, even in uncertain or challenging circumstances. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes clarity, trust-building, and empowerment, ensuring that transformation efforts are sustainable and inclusive.Lauren attributes much of her success to resilience, continuous growth, and the belief that challenges can serve as catalysts for meaningful development. Navigating parenthood as a single mother strengthened her empathy, honed her decision-making skills under pressure, and reinforced the importance of focusing on what truly matters. These experiences have shaped her approach to leadership, allowing her to guide teams through ambiguity while maintaining perspective and composure. “Even in difficult seasons, it’s possible to build something meaningful,” she says.A central tenet of Lauren’s professional philosophy is leading with curiosity rather than certainty. Early in her career, a mentor taught her that curiosity opens doors where certainty closes them. This mindset has allowed her to foster collaboration, listen deeply, and approach complex challenges as opportunities for exploration. It also enables her to acknowledge when she doesn’t have all the answers while maintaining authority and confidence as a leader.Lauren is a passionate mentor for young women entering the data, analytics, and transformation fields. She emphasizes the importance of empathy, active listening, and understanding others’ perspectives. She encourages women to take up space, share their voices, and influence outcomes with confidence, while recognizing that connection and collaboration—rather than speed or perfection—are the keys to meaningful impact.Navigating a historically male-dominated industry presents both challenges and opportunities. Lauren views these challenges as a chance to foster inclusivity and set a precedent for future women leaders. By showing up fully and confidently, she helps shift industry dynamics, promotes diverse perspectives, and inspires the next generation of leaders.Compassion, empathy, and genuine connection are values that guide Lauren’s work and personal life. She prioritizes human-centered approaches that bridge the gap between technology and the people who rely on it. Living by the principle that “clear is kind,” she emphasizes that clarity paired with empathy builds trust, strengthens teams, and supports better outcomes.Outside of her corporate role, Lauren contributes to her community and the professional development of others. She is an active member of the Minnesota Change Management Network and the Association for Women in Science, and volunteers with organizations such as Girls on the Run and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, supporting youth and families through service-driven initiatives.With advanced training in data science and a business administration background from Indiana University, Lauren brings a multidisciplinary perspective to every challenge she tackles. She remains driven by her mission to help organizations operate more effectively, ensure people feel seen, and empower teams to find clarity, confidence, and purpose amid change.Learn More about Lauren Elizabeth Wright:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lauren-wright Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

