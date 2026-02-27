Gold IRA Scams: Collin Plume Warns Retirement Savers About 'Free Silver' Red Flags on IncomeInsider TV

Collin Plume on IncomeInsider TV

Noble Gold CEO Shares Key Red Flags Retirement Savers Should Know Before Opening a Gold IRA

Any company handling your retirement savings should respect that you want to take your time.” — Collin Plume

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent episode of IncomeInsider TV, Collin Plume, Founder and CEO of Noble Gold Investments, issued a clear warning to Americans considering a Gold IRA: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

During a wide-ranging 50-minute interview on the IncomeInsider TV podcast and YouTube channel, Plume highlighted what he believes are the most common red flags in the precious metals industry, particularly aggressive promotions promising $10,000 to $20,000 in “free silver.”

“If a company says they’re going to give you $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000 in free silver, that’s a massive red flag,” Plume explained. “Nobody can just give away anything. What they’re doing is marking up their coins 50 to 60 percent or more. It looks like a great deal, but it’s really a bait and switch.”

Collin Plume's 'Gold IRA Scam' warning video can be found on YouTube.

The “Free Silver” Illusion

According to Plume, promotional silver offers are often funded by excessive markups on coins and other metals inside a retirement account. While the marketing language suggests a generous bonus, the actual cost may be hidden in inflated pricing.

Instead of focusing on giveaways, Plume encourages retirement savers to carefully examine pricing transparency, dealer reputation, and long-term value.

High-Pressure Sales Tactics: Another Major Warning Sign

Plume also cautioned against companies that rush consumers into immediate decisions.

“If they’re telling you the offer expires today, or they’re using scare tactics, or making you feel like you’ll miss out if you don’t act now, that’s a red flag,” he said. “Any company handling your retirement savings should respect that you want to take your time.”

He compared aggressive sales tactics to a “used car type of vibe,” urging buyers to step back if they feel pressured.

The full 50 minute podcast episode can also be viewed on YouTube.

Due Diligence Matters

For Americans considering rolling over retirement savings into precious metals, Plume offered straightforward guidance:

Check a company’s rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Read verified customer reviews

Spend time speaking with representatives

Build a relationship before making a decision

Never rush a retirement investment

“Ultimately, if you’ve worked hard for your money, you should take your time,” Plume said. “Spend time reading about the company. If you do that, you’ll typically do okay.”

A Growing Concern in the Gold IRA Industry

With continued volatility in financial markets and increased interest in physical gold and silver, more Americans are exploring self-directed retirement accounts backed by precious metals. As demand rises, Plume warned that so do questionable marketing tactics.

IncomeInsider TV released the highlighted clip focusing specifically on Gold IRA scams as part of the full-length interview, now available on YouTube, Rumble, and major podcast platforms.

Viewers can watch the full conversation to hear additional insights on gold market volatility, retirement strategy, and how to evaluate precious metals dealers.

Full episode with Collin Plume: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIC0oBaq6Yg

