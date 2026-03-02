Proper Insurance Joins Specialty Program Group, Accelerating Growth to the STR Insurance Market

Since 2014, Proper Insurance has been providing comprehensive insurance designed specifically for short-term rental properties.

Now, as part of SPG, Proper is positioned to grow further as the go-to coverage for short-term rental hosts across the country.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proper Insurance, the nation's leading short-term rental insurance provider, has joined Specialty Program Group (SPG), a Chicago-based specialty insurance platform with a track record of scaling industry-leading specialty insurance businesses. The move positions Proper to accelerate its growth while continuing to deliver the coverage short-term rental hosts truly need.Short-term rental hosting carries risks that traditional Homeowners and Landlord policies were never designed to handle. Guest-caused damage, liability incidents, liquor liability, bed bugs, amenity coverage—these are real exposures that standard policies routinely exclude or deny. In many cases, simply operating a short-term rental can void a traditional policy entirely, meaning a host could file a claim months later for something completely unrelated and still get denied.Proper was built to address short-term rental gaps and has been doing so since 2014. Where standard policies fall short, Proper's Commercial Homeowners insurance solution steps in —fully replacing a host's existing Homeowners or Landlord policy with coverage that reflects how short-term rentals actually operate.Over the past decade, Proper has grown into the industry's most recognized STR-specific insurance solution, writing over 200,000 policies, gaining endorsements from industry leaders like Vrbo, and backed by Lloyd's of London and Concert Specialty Insurance Company."Proper has been built on disciplined underwriting and a deep understanding of the risks unique to short-term rental properties," said Michael Grimland, President of Proper Insurance. "Becoming part of SPG provides an opportunity to further align our capabilities within a broader specialty platform while continuing to focus on delivering insurance solutions designed for this market."With SPG's track record of scaling industry-leading specialty businesses, Proper is well-positioned to build on a decade of growth in the STR insurance market.About Proper Insurance: Proper Insurance provides insurance coverage designed specifically for short-term rental properties, including vacation rentals and properties listed on platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Backed by Lloyd's of London and Concert Specialty Insurance Company, Proper has been an industry leader in STR insurance since 2014 and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit proper.insure About Specialty Program Group: Specialty Program Group (SPG) is a leading specialty insurance platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. For more information, visit specialtyprogramgroup.com

