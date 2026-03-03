Award-Winning Brunt and Eggbert Children’s Series Returns with Heartfelt New Picture Book

Brunt and Eggbert Happen Upon a Wreck! Blue Balloon Books logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books proudly announces the release of Brunt and Eggbert Happen Upon a Wreck!, the second book in the award-winning Brunt and Eggbert children’s book series by Dallas-based author Jeff Dorrill. This heartwarming and humorous picture book explores patience, friendship, and the beautifully messy magic of chosen family.

Brunt and Eggbert are the happiest pair a boy and a monster could ever be. Their peaceful cave life is filled with peach cobbler experiments, cozy story times, and creative projects until their dear friend Astrid, the head zookeeper, arrives with an unexpected guest: a tiny, lost monster named Wreck.

Wreck lives up to her name in every way. From shredding furniture and breaking pottery to gobbling up shoes in a single bite, she turns Brunt and Eggbert’s calm routine upside down. Eggbert is ready to send her packing, but Brunt wonders if Wreck is more than just trouble. Could she be the missing piece their family never knew it needed?

Full of heart, funny moments, and spectacular messes, Brunt and Eggbert Happen Upon a Wreck! gently shows young readers that families are not always neat or predictable, and that love, patience, and belonging often arrive in unexpected forms.

Jeff Dorrill’s journey into children's literature is as diverse as the stories he writes. He’s a private equity attorney, a four-time Ultra-Distance Triathlon National Champion, and he recently completed his third master’s degree. Inspired by the caregivers and mentors who helped shape his life, Jeff created the Brunt and Eggbert series to celebrate the magic of chosen family.

The first book in the series received acclaim for its emotional depth and whimsical storytelling. With this second installment, Dorrill continues to build a heartfelt world that resonates with families, educators, and young readers alike.

Brunt and Eggbert Happen Upon a Wreck! is available beginning March 3, 2026, wherever books are sold.

About the Author:

After years of professional writing, private equity attorney Jeff Dorrill decided it was time to write something a little different. Switching gears from his experience writing law review articles, including over thirty-five pieces for publication in the SMU Law Review, the Baylor Law Review, and the Journal of Energy and Natural Resources Law, Jeff wanted to write something that would be read for fun.

Growing up, Jeff combined the skills and life lessons he learned from each of the caring adults in his life to build his own roadmap for living. Now an adult with children of his own and recognizing that families in today’s world are formed in ever-changing ways, Jeff sought to pen an entertaining and emotional children’s book about the magic of chosen family. Inspired by the many caregivers who played a role in his own rearing, Jeff dreamt up Brunt and Eggbert and brought the story to life.

Jeff resides in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Melisa, and high school student son Hunter. Jeff’s daughter Tenley, son-in-law Ryan and grandchildren Vivian and John reside in Houston. Jeff recently completed his third master’s degree – this one at the University of Southern California in Criminal Justice. Despite the time dedicated to practicing law, studying, and writing, Jeff doesn’t spend his life behind a desk. He has won multiple national triathlon championships, including four times as the ultra-distance triathlon national champion in his age group.

