SoftWave Appoints Industry Veteran Eric Finkelman as COO to Lead Next Phase of Operational Scale and Growth

Finkelman’s priorities will center on operational scale, market expansion, and advancing patient outcomes.

Ultimately, our focus is expanding access to technology that delivers meaningful pain relief and promotes tissue regeneration — without drugs or surgery” — Eric Finkelman

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftWave, a leader in non-invasive shockwave therapy, today announced the appointment of Eric Finkelman as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned MedTech executive with more than 30 years of experience across medical devices, diagnostics, and advanced technologies, Finkelman joins SoftWave to lead the company’s next phase of operational scale and commercial growth.

Finkelman has held senior leadership roles driving product innovation, global operations, and organizational transformation in highly regulated markets. He previously served as President & COO of Spencer Health Solutions alongside SoftWave CEO Tom Rhoads and as VP of Global Operations at EndoChoice under Executive Chairman Mark Gilreath. His appointment reflects a strategic alignment of leadership with deep experience scaling high-growth healthcare technology companies.

As SoftWave continues to expand adoption among healthcare providers, Finkelman will focus on strengthening manufacturing, quality systems, supply chain performance, and enterprise infrastructure to support increasing demand and long-term value creation.

“SoftWave is entering a pivotal phase where operational scale and disciplined execution will define our next stage of growth,” said Finkelman. “I’m excited to partner with the team to build the systems and infrastructure that ensure providers and patients can rely on us every day. Ultimately, our focus is expanding access to technology that delivers meaningful pain relief and promotes tissue regeneration — without drugs or surgery.”

Finkelman emphasized that his long-standing professional relationships with Rhoads and Gilreath create a strong cultural foundation for execution.

“Leadership alignment matters,” he added. “With shared trust, complementary strengths, and a clear mission, we can stay focused on delivering trusted solutions and better outcomes for providers and patients.”

At SoftWave, Finkelman’s priorities will center on operational scale, market expansion, and advancing patient outcomes through disciplined execution and enterprise excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.