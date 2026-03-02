New Overland Adventure Gear Company, Mohab, Sponsors Overland Expo SoCal 2026 on March 14th-15th Ahead Of Spring Launch

New Overland Adventure Gear Company, Mohab, Launches Spring 2026. Mohab, New Overland Adventure Gear Company Launches Spring 2026.

Beginning spring, '26, the millions of Americans that self-identify as ‘overlanders’ will have the opportunity to experience our state-of-the-art manufacturing technology & innovative product line-up.” — Patrick Dougherty, General Manager of Mohab

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of its North American launch this spring, new overland adventure gear and mobile habitat company, Mohab, will sponsor Overland Expo SoCal on March 14th-15th, 2026 at the OC Fair & Event Center – Costa Mesa, California. A gathering of overland industry leaders and experts, Overland Expo SoCal offers access to more than 400 exhibitors, 100 session-hours of educational programming, slideshows, demonstrations, and activities—brought to you by instructors and presenters from around the world. Tickets are on sale now at www.overlandexpo.com/socal/buy-tickets-socal.

Powered by Mohab, a new category of mobile habitat systems, Overland Expo SoCal’s Backcountry & Culinary Pavilion will give ticketed guests a chance to level-up their camp-cooking or focus on other skills that make time in the wilderness safer and more enjoyable. During the two-day event Mohab will exhibit two vehicles to showcase its new kitchen unit, PROVIS. Ahead of its spring launch, Mohab will also spotlight how the brand’s innovative and expanding product line-up reimagines the overlanding experience with a series of mobile habitat products that make excursions more comfortable, convenient, and complete.

“We are thrilled to partner with Overland Expo SoCal’s event series to preview our new line of overlanding accessories,” says Patrick Dougherty, General Manager of Mohab. “Beginning spring, 2026, the millions of Americans that self-identify as ‘overlanders’ will have the opportunity to experience our state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and innovative product line-up.”

The Mohab PROVIS Grill and the Mohab PROVIS Table will be on display at Overland Expo SoCal’s Backcountry & Culinary Pavilion.

Mohab PROVIS Grill: This compact, all-in-one kitchen unit is a boon for adventurers on extended trips, enabling efficient meal prep, cooking, and cleanup in remote spots without bulky gear. The PROVIS Grill collapses into a pullman suitcase-like mobile setup, featuring a prep/utility table top, aluminum frame, telescoping leveling legs, butane or propane quick light burner, additional wood/charcoal grill that doubles as a rinse station in non-open flame restricted environments, and easy storage in trunks/truck beds or lockable integration into a Mohab ORDO Storage system. Features include: Collapsible Pullman Suitcase-Like Design for Ultimate Portability; Integrated Prep/Utility Table Top for Multi-Purpose Workspace; Lightweight Aluminum Frame with Telescoping and Leveling Legs; Butane or Propane Quick-Light Burner for Fast, Reliable Cooking; Versatile Wood/Charcoal Grill that Doubles as Rinse Station; and Easy Storage and Lockable Integration with Mohab ORDO Storage System.

The Mohab PROVIS Table: Versatile, portable utility table that's lightweight, durable and emphasizes quick setup, multi-function utility, and rugged field performance. With built-in storage drawers, leveling legs and quick setup/breakdown, it is an essential "base layer" for meal prep, workstation tasks, a dining setup or as an extension to your PROVIS Grill, enhancing efficiency and comfort without adding bulk to your rig. Features include: Compact, Portable Design with Slide-out Drawers; Lightweight yet Sturdy Aluminum Frame; Adjustable/Leveling Legs for Uneven Terrain Stability; Multi-Purpose Utility Surface; and Seamless Integration with Mohab ORDO Storage Systems.

Also on display, ALTUS and ALTUS XL, Mohab’s flagship hardshell and hardwall rooftop cabin built for quick setup, reliable protection, and the kind of nights that make the next morning worth waking up for. A push-button, electric open and close system gets adventurers camp-ready in under 60-seconds. All-season materials keep campers warm, dry, and grounded. And the lightweight frame delivers strength without slowing you down.

Other Mohab overland adventure gear and accessories include: FORTIS Roof Racks; FORTIS Bed Racks; FORTIS Bed Canopy; GRADA Side Steps; GRADA Bed Step; ORDO SUV Storage; ORDO Canopy Slide; ORDO Hammock; OBEX Tonneau Cover; OBEX Slide; SOLARA Light Bar; RIVO 25L & 50L Water Tanks with built-in pressure pumps; RIVO Shower; and TECTRA 270° Awning with insect repelling LEDS.

“Mohab is a global leader with a passion for overlanding, and our products are designed for everything from weekend camping trips to extended backcountry expeditions,” says Calvin Wang, Product Lead of Mohab. “Our team looks forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the thriving outdoor and adventure gear industry. Following Overland Expo SoCal, adventurers can experience Mohab again as the media lunch sponsor at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, and throughout the year, at upcoming events in Oregon, Colorado, Montana, Las Vegas and Virginia.”

Mohab SUV fitments at launch: Jeep Wrangler; Ford Bronco; and Toyota Land Cruiser. Mohab SUV fitments coming soon: Land Rover Defender; Nissan 4Runner; and Mercedes G-Wagon.

Mohab truck fitments at launch: Jeep Gladiator; Ford F-150; and Toyota Tacoma. Mohab truck fitments coming soon: Ford Ranger; GMC Sierra; Chevy Silverado; Toyota Tundra; and Dodge Ram

For more information on Mohab’s upcoming spring, 2026 launch visit GoMohab.com. TikTok/Instagram/YouTube: @GoMohab_US

About Overland Expo:

Overland Expo® is the premier overlanding event series in the world—no other event offers the scope of classes taught by the world’s leading experts alongside a professional-level trade show that brings together all the camping and vehicle and motorcycle equipment and services you need to Get Outfitted. Get Trained. Get Inspired. Get Going. For Overland Expo SoCal full event itinerary and ticket information visit www.overlandexpo.com/socal. Instagram: @overlandexpo; Facebook: @overlandexpo; YouTube: www.youtube.com/@OverlandExpo.

About Mohab:

At Mohab, we design and manufacture innovative products for outdoor enthusiasts, including hardshell and hardwall rooftop cabins, overlanding accessories and more.

As a manufacturing leader for 10+ years, Mohab has acquired over 100 patents at our global headquarters in Wuhu, China and regional headquarters in Denver (N. America), Malaysia (SE Asia), and Dubai (Europe/Middle East). With over $3 Billion in revenue, in 2024, Mohab’s parent company is an approved supplier of global original equipment manufacturers or OEMs including: Audi; BYD Electric Cars, Sedans and SUVS; Chery; Honda; Jeep; Lexus; Toyota; and Volkswagen.

Mohab. Discover What’s Out There.

Website: GoMohab.com. TikTok/Instagram/YouTube: @GoMohab_US

