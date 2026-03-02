Rock The Street Wall Street Marks IWD Reaching 10,000+ Young Women through Financial Math and Access to Industry Leaders

RTSWS Students & Industry Volunteers Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS RTSWS Cohort in Toronto

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street announced its International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month programming, marking a significant milestone as the nonprofit surpasses 10,000 female students served across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.RTSWS brings the M in STEM to life through financial and investment fundamentals, pairing classroom workshops with mentorship, coffee chats, its Career Center and direct industry access. The organization supports high school and university students, especially young women, as they move from classrooms to careers and expand participation in the capital markets. RTSWS alumni demonstrate a 79 percent increase in financial and investment literacy and pursue finance-related degrees at five times the national average.“Reaching more than 10,000 students reflects what’s possible when financial and investment access is intentional,” said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street. “We are grateful to the industry leaders and volunteers who join us in helping students at pivotal academic and career decision points to see what’s possible and guide them into early roles with clarity and purpose.”RTSWS IWD Programming Includes:In-Office Insight DaysRTSWS is hosting in-office Insight Days for students across its footprint, from California to New York, from London to Atlanta. Students gain real-world insights and lessons through panels, discussions and trading floor tours led by sponsors and industry volunteers.Launch of RTSWS Podcast: Rocking Finance Building on the success of Invest Your Time with Investors, RTSWS is launching Rocking Finance: Real stories. Real access. Real paths into finance. The podcast brings RTSWS CEO Ashley Leftwich and student alumni into candid, high-impact conversations with industry leaders and volunteers to help young women confidently advance through the financial industry.Cultural & Educational CollaborationsRTSWS is coordinating with the National Women’s History Museum through a fireside chat focusing on leadership and financial agency. RTSWS is a featured speaker with CFA San Francisco and an active participant in the International Women’s Day Community #GiveToGain global campaign.“Our programming shows students what’s possible,” Ms. Leftwich said. “RTSWS students are stepping forward, building skills and recognizing that ongoing learning fuels opportunity. There is space for them and we are proud to help expand participation across the capital markets.”During April, Financial Literacy Month, RTSWS will also honor its 2026 Woman of the Year in Boston on April 28, with additional updates to be announced this month.About Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS)Rock The Street, Wall Street is an innovative nonprofit that brings the M in STEM to life for students, especially young women, through financial and investment fundamentals delivered at pivotal academic and career decision points. Founded by former Wall Street executive Maura Cunningham, RTSWS operates in 30+ cities across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The organization leverages industry leaders and volunteers, helping students envision themselves in impactful roles and supporting their journeys from classrooms to careers.

