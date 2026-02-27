Mobility City of Lubbock Is Open: West Texas Couple Brings Personal Mission to New Showroom

West Texas couple opens mobility showroom rooted in personal experience with disability

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community grand opening celebration set for Wednesday, March 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m."West Texas is our home. We can think of no better gift than to give back to the community that has given so much to our family." — Zack Campbell, Co-Owner, Mobility City of Lubbock Zack and Stacy Campbell are proud to announce that Mobility City of Lubbock is now open at 5044 Frankford Ave, Ste 400, serving seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities throughout the West Texas region. The community is invited to celebrate with the Campbells at a grand opening event on Wednesday, March 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring food, fun, and fellowship at the new showroom.For the Campbells, this is not simply a business — it is a calling rooted in lived experience. Twenty years ago, a spinal injury left Zack paralyzed on the way home from a Christmas gathering. That moment changed everything, and it never left him."I know what it's like to instantly lose everything," said Zack Campbell. "No one shops for wheelchairs for fun. No one plans to be injured or sick or old. They're there because they are going through something. I've used all this equipment, and I know exactly how it feels."That depth of understanding shapes everything about the Lubbock location. Mobility City of Lubbock offers expert repair services for wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters, hospital beds, and patient lifts, along with short- and long-term rentals, retail sales, and white-glove delivery and installation. The showroom includes a dedicated in-store track so customers can test equipment for fit, comfort, and drivability before they commit — something no online retailer can offer."Mobility City is going to meet you where you are," said Zack Campbell. "When you come in, you're in a place that we've been living in. We are your partner in your mobility journey."As part of the national Mobility City franchise network — the largest mobility service franchise in the United States — the Lubbock location operates with trained technicians and proven service standards. Mobility City holds a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, enabling the team to support veterans through local VA partnerships. The location also offers financing through CareCredit.Mobility City of Lubbock is located at 5044 Frankford Ave, #400, Lubbock, TX 79424. For more information, call 806-500-2005 or visit mobilitycity.com.About Mobility City Mobility City is a national franchise specializing in mobility equipment repairs , rentals, and sales. With locations across the United States, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for seniors, veterans, and individuals with mobility challenges through expert service and locally owned care. Learn more at https://mobilitycity.com/

