HIP Video Promo Presents: K-Victoria premieres new music video “DJ My Body” on Music-News.com

K-Victoria's "DJ My Body" Is the Late-Night Dance Floor Anthem You Didn't Know You Needed

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-Victoria is an artist in every sense of the word—a creative force blazing her own trail across music, acting, and fashion, all with one clear goal: to uplift others. Since the age of three, she’s earned her reputation as a “hometown prodigy,” breaking glass ceilings as a proud U.S. Virgin Islander. Whether winning talent competitions or performing at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas, her creative pursuits have always been rooted in joy. Every time she steps on stage, her commitment, passion, confidence, and light radiate outwards, electrifying audiences far and wide.

Driven by perseverance, faith, and authenticity, her dynamic presence carried her to the Miss World pageant in China, where she dazzled a global audience with a tear-jerking rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” By winning the Talent portion and advancing to the Top 15, she became the furthest-advancing woman from the U.S. Virgin Islands in pageant history. By the time she returned to the studio, it felt as though the world couldn’t get enough. Between independently releasing her early records, she opened for legends including Wyclef Jean, Maxi Priest, and Gyptian. Touring her own music across the country only strengthened her confidence, empowering her to let her voice and crystal clear vocals ring out for all to hear.

Now based between Los Angeles and Toronto, she continues to evolve, expanding her brand to inspire others to adopt empowering mindsets/practices in health, wellness, and financial development. She’s all in, fully embracing her role as a beacon of encouragement with her arms wide open—fearless, humble, joyful, and unapologetically herself.

As free-spirited as K-Victoria herself, “DJ My Body” nods to a bygone era when people truly left it all on the dance floor, slipping into that alluring space where worries dissolve, sparks fly, and the rhythm dictates the night’s every move. Teaming up with groundbreaking producer FinS, K-Victoria leans into her experimental edge, melding Caribbean textures with glossy R&B pop to reimagine the soulful shimmer of late-90s classics. As the beat pulses, her vocals spill over with longing and desire, the “anticipation running chills up her spine” as she beckons a lover beneath the glow of black lights. “I’ve been searching for this love all night,” she confesses, tension and temptation building with every step. She knows exactly what she wants, but on this dance floor, the DJ holds the power. If their synergy is just right, the music's pull will become irresistible, opening the door to a night when anything feels possible.

Naturally, the song’s sultry atmosphere comes alive in the music video, an energetic, visually striking experience infused with K-Victoria’s signature positivity. She commands attention from the moment she appears on screen, yet in her world, it’s never just about chasing a fiery romance or dancing until the sun rises. It’s about feeling good—feeling unstoppable, scaling the mountaintop with a smile. With videographer Sean Getti, she captures the kind of electric momentum that transforms this late-night groove into something universal, an open invitation to get the adrenaline pumping and move without stopping. “I even play this song when I’m working out,” she shares, and true to form, she radiates that same drive on screen—magnetizing viewers as she hits the town from the Hollywood Hills to Toronto. With confidence as her compass, it’s clear she leads by example, encouraging the world to show up fully, give their all, but most importantly, enjoy the ride.

More K-Victoria at HIP Video Promo

More K-Victoria on her website

More K-Victoria on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.