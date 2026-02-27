Get new MDC booklets for spring turkey hunting, hunting and trapping, fishing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has new booklets for hunters, trappers, anglers, and others on spring turkey hunting, hunting and trapping, and fishing. The free booklets are available at MDC regional offices, MDC nature centers, and other places where permits are sold. The handy booklets have information on related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables, and more.

Get booklet information online at mdc.mo.gov using the search tool at the top of the homepage, or use these specific links: