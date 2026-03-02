FoodChain ID Announces Strategic Partnership with Vinacontrol

The trusted provider of tailored technology, insights and expertise in the food chain industry

The strategic agreement reinforces the company’s drive to expand inspection and certification services in Vietnam, while driving growth across Southeast Asia.

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a global leader in food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Vinacontrol, one of Vietnam’s oldest and most reputable inspection organizations, offering technical inspection, testing, analysis and certification across diverse sectors including agriculture, food, industrial goods and consumer products.

This agreement enables cooperative market development and sustained growth in Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asia region. The partnership aligns FoodChain ID’s capabilities in inspection, certification, supply-chain assurance and sustainability services with Vinacontrol’s longstanding leadership in conformity assessment and quality assurance services in Vietnam.

Dr. Chetan Parmar, Senior Vice President Technical Services Europe & Asia at FoodChain ID, commented: “This partnership will enable us to pursue joint initiatives that leverage our combined in-depth expertise and local market knowledge”.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for us to partner with such a globally recognized organization as FoodChain ID and I have no doubt we will provide service excellence and drive quality assurance for both domestic and international customers”, added Mr. Lê Ngọc Lợi, General Director at Vinacontrol.

The collaboration aims to broaden access to rigorous inspection and certification services for enterprises operating in Vietnam’s dynamic regulatory and commercial environment.

