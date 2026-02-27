Teleworks Announces Strategic Partnership with Verizon to Deliver Business Fiber & 5G Internet Across Connecticut

Teleworks can design custom connectivity strategies tailored for Connecticut companies' operational needs and risk tolerance.

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teleworks, a Connecticut-based provider of business communications, structured cabling, security systems, and IT infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Verizon, expanding its portfolio to include Verizon’s industry-leading Fiber and 5G Business Internet services.Through this partnership, Teleworks can now provide businesses with high-performance primary internet solutions — including fiber and 5G connectivity — as well as reliable backup internet options designed to ensure business continuity and minimize costly downtime.In today’s always-connected business environment, reliable internet is no longer optional. From VoIP phone systems and cloud platforms to security systems and hybrid work environments, businesses depend on fast, stable connectivity to operate efficiently. Teleworks’ partnership with Verizon allows the company to deliver enterprise-grade internet solutions backed by one of the nation’s most trusted networks.“Reliable connectivity is the backbone of modern business,” said Robert Sylvester, President of Teleworks. “Partnering with Verizon allows us to offer our clients best-in-class fiber and 5G internet solutions, along with seamless backup connectivity options. Our goal is to ensure businesses stay online, productive, and protected — no matter what.”What This Partnership Means for BusinessesThrough Verizon’s network infrastructure, Teleworks can now offer:High-speed Fiber Internet for maximum performance and scalability5G Business Internet for flexible, fast deploymentRedundant/Backup Internet solutions to reduce downtime riskFully managed implementation and supportIntegration with VoIP phone systems and cloud-based servicesBusinesses increasingly require redundant connectivity to safeguard operations against outages. With Verizon-powered primary and failover internet solutions, Teleworks can design custom connectivity strategies tailored to each client’s operational needs and risk tolerance.In addition to internet services, Teleworks continues to provide complete communications and infrastructure solutions, including business phone systems, structured cabling, security systems, IT relocation, and network design. The Verizon partnership further strengthens Teleworks’ ability to serve as a single-source technology partner for growing organizations.Supporting Hybrid & Cloud-Driven WorkforcesAs hybrid work models expand and cloud adoption accelerates, bandwidth demand and uptime requirements continue to increase. Verizon’s fiber and 5G infrastructure, combined with Teleworks’ implementation expertise, ensure businesses can scale confidently while maintaining network reliability.Teleworks works closely with each client to evaluate usage requirements, future growth plans, and operational risks to design right-sized, cost-effective internet solutions.About TeleworksTeleworks is a Connecticut-based technology solutions provider specializing in business phone systems, structured cabling, security systems, IT relocation, and business internet services. With a focus on reliability, responsiveness, and long-term client partnerships, Teleworks delivers customized infrastructure solutions that power business growth.For more information about Teleworks’ Verizon-powered business internet solutions, visit www.teleworksct.com or contact Teleworks directly.

